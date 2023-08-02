A local organization will provide an opportunity for people in the community to support new teachers in Burke County.

The Burke County Retired School Personnel group will sponsor a drive-through school supply collection for new teachers from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in the east parking lot of First Baptist Church of Morganton at 502 W. Union St.

Suggested items for donation include:

Copy paper

Band-Aids

Notebook paper

Kleenex

Composition books

Sanitizing wipes

Pencils – No. 2, mechanical

Magic markers

Colored pencils

Dry erase markers

Pens -red, black, blue

Dry erase erasers

Paper clips

Poster board

Safety pins

Construction paper

Rubber bands

Hole punchers

Tylenol

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

Stapler remover

Stapler

White-out

Staples

Scissors

Monetary donations will be accepted as well. Checks may be made to “BCRSP.”

“Even though we are retired, we do very much keep involved in what is happening in our schools,” said Jackie Ward, BCRSP vice-president. “It will always be our profession. Fewer young people are going into the teaching profession mainly because of the money, demands from administration, loss of some benefits, politics and discipline problems. They are having to pay out of pocket for many items they need to provide a successful education for our children.”

She said about 80 new teachers are expected to begin working in Burke County Public Schools this fall. The teachers have been invited to an ice cream social at the church following the collection so they can pick up their supplies.

“Burke County Retired School Personnel will give each new teacher attending a monetary gift to buy supplies they may need that are not received,” Ward said.

Those who can’t make to FBC for the collection event may drop items off in the church’s fellowship hall during the social from 3-4 p.m. Aug. 13, or leave them in the church office during normal business hours.

Ward stressed the importance of making sure new teachers have what they need to succeed in the classroom.

“Because fewer young people are going into teaching, we need to support and encourage those who are,” she said. “Attend school board meetings, volunteer in our schools, help with backpack programs, send teachers words of encouragement throughout the school year, adopt a school, adopt a teacher (or) adopt a student to help with their needs and concerns. Get your churches and civic clubs involved in helping. What is more important than the future of our children? They must know that they are loved and that our community supports them and wants them to become contributors to our society and do their best. They have dreams of success and we need to help them reach their goals.”

For more information on the school supplies collection drive, contact First Baptist Church at 828-437-2544.