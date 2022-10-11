Organization to honor award winners with celebration

The Rotary Club of Morganton will honor two outstanding community leaders with a special event.

Since the organization was unable to provide its traditional banquets for its two most recent Distinguished Person of the Year candidates, due to the coronavirus pandemic, members have planned a joint celebration for its 2019 Distinguished Person of the Year, Dr. Don Hemstreet, and the 2020 Distinguished Person of the Year, Molly Hemstreet, Don’s daughter. The casual event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Morganton Community House.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Morganton collects nominations for and selects one person who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community. It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the range of the average citizen, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

Don Hemstreet, a longtime Morganton veterinarian, was chosen as a Distinguished Person of the Year due to his long history of community service, according to a previous News Herald article. He has served on the Burke County Board of Education for three terms. He previously served on the board of Burke United Christian Ministries and has served in the ministry’s soup kitchen for many years with his church’s serving team from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He also has done ministry outreach at the local prison for more than 30 years.

Molly Hemstreet, owner of Opportunity Threads and executive co-director of The Industrial Commons, has received national recognition for her business model innovations, according to a previous News Herald article.

She co-founded The Industrial Commons with Sara Chester in 2015. The nonprofit “founds and scales employee-owned social enterprises and industrial cooperatives and supports frontline workers to build a new southern working class that erases the inequities of generational poverty and builds an economy and future for all,” according to its website. The organization provides its incubator companies loans, space, infrastructure and other resources, as well as a variety of workforce development and training programs.

Molly also helped to create the Carolina Textile District LLC, which won in IEDC Gold Award for Innovative Economic Development.

She serves the community through a variety of volunteer positions. She is a member and former committee member of the Burke Women’s Fund, a member of the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and serves on the campus and operations steering team for the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

The double Distinguished Person of the Year celebration is open the public. Tickets are $25 and include heavy appetizers, drinks and dessert. Attendees will have the opportunity to congratulate Don and Molly on their accomplishments. To purchase tickets, contact Deborah Jones, club secretary, at 315-601-5357 or member Waits Gordon at 828-390-4343, or pick them up at Mimosa Insurance at 207 N. Sterling St. in Morganton.

“We are excited and honored to finally recognize both Don and Molly Hemstreet as Distinguished Persons of the Year for 2019 and 2020 respectively,” said Kathy Smith, club president. “Due to the pandemic, this recognition is long overdue. It is especially remarkable this event is being shared between father and daughter.”

In 1948, the late J.D. Fitz, outstanding Rotarian and past club president, conceived the idea of a “Man of the Year,” which evolved into an annual testimonial and banquet. The name of the award was later changed to “Distinguished Person of the Year.”

Nominations are solicited from throughout the community, and the award recipient is selected by a committee appointed by the Rotary Club president, past recipients and Rotarians.

Many of the award winners have been honored for a lifetime of community service, while others have been chosen primarily for spearheading a single, extraordinary project. Their spheres of influence are as wide and diverse as the community itself: education, commerce, athletics, religion and charitable endeavors, to name a few.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Morganton’s Distinguished Person of the Year program, visit morgantonrotary.org.