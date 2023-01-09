Organization to honor civil rights leader’s legacy with multiple events

The Burke County Branch of the NAACP has organized three special events to celebrate the legacy of legendary civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

After having to cancel the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will hold its 31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morganton Community House. The theme is “Refocus, Reset, Revive: Building Power and Moving Forward.”

The speaker for the event will be Ernest Smith Sr. Smith served as the assistant district attorney for Durham County until December 2022, when he left to launch a civil rights law practice with "Communities in Partnership," an organization he and his wife helped to co-found, according to a news release on the event.

“He is a young, dynamic leader in the state and familiar to those working with equity justice and diversity issues, and he is a motivational speaker,” the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick, chair of the religious affairs committee for the Burke County NAACP said.

Smith’s wife is the former Camryn Lawrence of Morganton.

Frederick said the purpose of the annual event is “to build networks between leaders and citizens who are committed to racial justice,” and hopes that those who attend will come away with “inspiration to continue the call to justice making and racial reconciliation within the community and state.”

For information on the banquet, call Barbara Myers at 828-433-7404.

The Burke County NAACP will partner with Gaston Chapel AME Church to hold its annual communitywide worship service in honor of King at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 100 Bouchelle St., Morganton. The Rev. Shelton T. Miles is the host pastor. Frederick will be the featured speaker.

“The community at large will gather at Gaston AME Church and will worship together,” Frederick said. “It will build networking and will lay out the common goals we have settled on for 2023, along with recognizing leaders in the community and the outstanding congregation who led the community in recruitment of youth and adults to the NAACP.”

Frederick, “a leading proponent of faith-based racial reconciliation in Burke County,” according to a previous News Herald article, has more than 35 years of experience in ministry and recently retired from serving as pastor of Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese.

“In 2017, inspired by the tragic death of Heather Heyer at the ‘Unite the Right’ march in Charlottesville, Virginia, he began an annual multiracial worship service to bring a diverse group of people together in worship,” the article reads. “He has worked with Western Piedmont Community College and other community organizations and ministerial networks to address racism and other social issues.”

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed for the banquet and worship service.

Finally, on Monday, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Burke County NAACP invites the community to participate in a day of service cleaning up the local park named for the civil rights hero, which is at 111 Alphabet Lane, Morganton. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone in the community is invited to participate.

“We selected the spruce up project for the MLK Jr. Park to bring people together in common service and to further relationship building while working together on sprucing up the park,” Frederick said.

He encouraged people to consider participating as a way of honoring King’s mission and sacrifices.

“It will be a call of recognition and racial reconciliation, and the work promoting reconciliation has much work to do to accomplish the restoration of relationships within Burke County including the school systems, the local government, churches and community groups of differing opinions,” Frederick said.

In the event of inclement weather, the cleanup will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21.

Frederick took a moment to reflect on King’s lasting impact on the world.

“He lived and died defending the rights of all Americans for justice, and not just African Americans,” Frederick said. “He died months before the Poor Peoples March on Washington, which was designed to raise the poor of all races with good education, good jobs, good health care and equal opportunities. This is the work that we continue in his name each year.”