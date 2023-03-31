The Burke County United Way has planned a fun activity for the community this spring.

The organization will host a free family movie night at 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton. The featured movie will be Disney’s “Encanto,” a 2021 PG animated musical comedy and fantasy that centers around a multigenerational family in the mountains of Colombia who have magical gifts. The movie, which runs for an hour and 42 minutes, features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Captions will be displayed during the film.

Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to make themselves comfortable during the movie. Food options will be available for purchase, including the Soul Food Island food truck, which will offer kid-friendly food options.

No pets or alcoholic drinks will be permitted on the premises during the event. Public restrooms are available below/behind the stage area. Family Movie Night is part of BCUW’s focus on youth success and its mission to provide opportunities for youth that foster success in school, career and beyond. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the screening to raise funds for the organization’s Youth Success Programs.

Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of the Burke County United Way, encouraged families to come out for this fun, free family event

“We want to encourage families to spend quality time together,” Schwind said. “Doing so strengthens emotional bonds and enhances children’s happiness, communication skills and self-confidence.”

To learn more about BCUW’s current fundraising campaign, visit bcuw.org/countonmein23.