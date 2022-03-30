Organization to host free Easter egg hunt in Hickory

HICKORY — Classroom Connections, in partnership with the Hickory Crawdads and WHKY, is inviting children in grades six and under to a free Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, at L.P. Frans Stadium.

All children in attendance will receive a free Easter basket and a free ticket to any Hickory Crawdads home baseball game during the 2022 season.

Children will be broken up into age groups to hunt eggs out on the field. Eggs will be exchanged for candy or prizes such as cash, toys, dolls, stuffed animals, arts and crafts kits, and passes or vouchers to local businesses. All attendees will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of the grand prizes, which include four tablets, four bicycles, radio-controlled cars, trucks and train set, and wireless earbuds.

“We have over 10,000 eggs that we’re going to put on that field; thousands of dollars in prizes will be given out via those eggs,” Donald Hicks, founder and executive director of Classroom Connections, said. “We want to see children at play. We hope families join us for this fun event we’re hosting on April 2.”

Classroom Connections, a 501(c)(3) organization known as “The Teachers’ Resource,” is a free shopping store at 4547 Bethel Church Road, Hickory, for local educators. Founded in 2014, it serves all public K-12 educational efforts in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell and Lincoln counties. Public educators are invited to shop for free school supplies for their classrooms and for their students who need them.

For information about the event, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Hicks at 828-461-6737 or info@classroomconnectionsnc.org. For information about Classroom Connections or to sign up to shop, visit classroomconnectionsnc.org.

L.P. Frans Stadium is at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory