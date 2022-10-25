Organization to offer fall festival

The Burke County Fair Board is planning a fun, fall-themed event for the community.

The board will hold the Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the historic Burke County Fairgrounds at 145 Bost Road, Morganton. The free event will feature a variety of activities and refreshments, said Shandy Gossett, president of the Burke County Fairgrounds, who is helping to organize the celebration.

“The Fall Festival was a surprise to the board that I popped on them at our meeting in August,” Gossett said. “My vision behind this idea was to offer the families of Burke County an event that was affordable for kids of all ages and let everyone know that we are working to bring more family-friendly events closer to home. This will be our first event of its kind, and I am hoping we have a wonderful turnout.”

The festival will have plenty of activities for kids to enjoy, including a bounce house, hayrides, games with prizes, face painting and a coloring contest divided into three different age groups.

Refreshments available at the event will include hamburgers and hotdogs, kettle corn, candy apples, cotton candy and hot apple cider.

Sponsors for the event include:

Apple Hill Orchard and Cider Mill.

Wendy’s of Morganton.

McDonald's of Valdese.

Belle Farms.

Jack B Quick of Icard.

Chick-fil-A of Morganton.

Bimbo Bakeries USA — Valdese.

Gossett noted that the traditional Burke County Fair has not taken place in the last six years due to necessary renovations to the historic Burke County fairgrounds. A previous News Herald article highlighting the history of the fair reported that it has been presented in its current location since 1959. It featured entertainment, amusement rides, games, agricultural exhibits and a variety of food booths.

Before 1959, the fair took place on West McDowell Street near the Morganton Department of Public Safety office, according to former fairgrounds president Ralph Dale.

“When they were reorganizing in 1950, they were using the (old) armory as the exhibit hall, and we had tables on the sidewalk and sold tickets to get in and then the Morganton High School football field where the Aggie ball team played, we set the rides on it,” Dale said. “We operated there until ’57 or ’58.”

Gossett said she hopes the board will be able to present the traditional fair next year.

The Burke County Fairgrounds is owned by Rurtian, a nonprofit organization with a club in Morganton. Gossett also is the Ruritan district governor for western North Carolina.

“Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through ‘Fellowship, Goodwill, and Community Service,’” she said. “In short, we raise money for our communities in need and then give it back where it is needed via scholarships, medical bills, power bills, food, etc.”

She invited people to attend fair board meetings to learn more.

“I do have some other ideas up my sleeve for the upcoming months, and I encourage all to attend our meetings and have a voice,” Gossett said.

For information, visit burkecountyfair.org or the “Burke County Fair Grounds” Facebook page.