Organization to offer leadership training with minority focus

The Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corp. Inc. will offer a training opportunity this spring with a special focus on social justice and racial equity.
Through its Leadership Development Academy, the agency hopes to train “current and emerging leaders interested in issues affecting minority and underserved communities,” an Olive Hill news release said.
The course will feature two-hour webinars presented by local community leaders once a week at 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks from Feb. 4 to March 25.
“The mission of the Leadership Development Academy is to offer insights and concepts regarding personal leadership, policy and legislative processes to cultivate a deeper understanding of legacy, responsible stewardship, public service and integrity for future leaders,” the release said. “Participants will expand their understanding of the nature of leadership, public policy and community change, and gain inspiration and practical guidance from seasoned leaders and professionals.”
Cost of the course is $50. Registration runs from Thursday, Jan. 21, to Thursday, Jan. 28. To receive a link to register, contact the agency at ohcedc@ohcedc.org or 828-475-4620.
As a precursor to the course, Olive Hill recommends joining in on the United Way of Central Carolinas' Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge. The free program that kicked off Monday provides contextual background information on issues of social justice and racial equity, such as persistent poverty, rising income inequality, the opioid crisis, structural racism and mass incarceration of minority groups.
Participants will receive an email every weekday through Feb. 15 highlighting a different topic, with links to recommended articles, videos, podcasts and more. Topics will include racial identity, intersectionality, housing affordability and homelessness, race and health, legal system inequity, and allyship.
“The Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge is a powerful opportunity for shared learning and growth that invites people in the Charlotte region to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and our community,” said Beverly Carlton, Olive Hill's executive director. “Choose at least one resource to explore (per day), and feel free to journal about your thoughts or chat with others about what you learned.”
The Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge is open to everyone, whether or not they plan to attend the Leadership Development Academy. To register, visit uwccEquityChallenge.org.