Organization to offer leadership training with minority focus

The Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corp. Inc. will offer a training opportunity this spring with a special focus on social justice and racial equity.

Through its Leadership Development Academy, the agency hopes to train “current and emerging leaders interested in issues affecting minority and underserved communities,” an Olive Hill news release said.

The course will feature two-hour webinars presented by local community leaders once a week at 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks from Feb. 4 to March 25.

“The mission of the Leadership Development Academy is to offer insights and concepts regarding personal leadership, policy and legislative processes to cultivate a deeper understanding of legacy, responsible stewardship, public service and integrity for future leaders,” the release said. “Participants will expand their understanding of the nature of leadership, public policy and community change, and gain inspiration and practical guidance from seasoned leaders and professionals.”

Cost of the course is $50. Registration runs from Thursday, Jan. 21, to Thursday, Jan. 28. To receive a link to register, contact the agency at ohcedc@ohcedc.org or 828-475-4620.