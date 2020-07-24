Organization to offer low-cost mobile spay-neuter clinic

ASHEVILLE – Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic will visit Burke County every Tuesday beginning Aug. 4 at Tractor Supply at 111 Independence Blvd. in Morganton.
Appointments must be made in advance. Spay and neuter services are available for dogs and cats that are at least 3 months old. Female dogs are $65, male dogs are $60, female cats are $55 and male cats are $50. Rabies vaccines are required for an additional $10 if the animal’s rabies vaccine is not up-to-date. The mobile clinic also offers vaccines, deworming, microchipping, and heartworm and FeLV/FIV testing.
The organization has been able to expand its services due to recently bringing on a second mobile clinic.
“By providing affordable spay and neuter services, we can prevent unwanted litters and therefore decrease the number of pets who are relinquished to shelters in the first place,” said Holly Amann, mobile clinic director at Brother Wolfe.
The need for these services in western North Carolina has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic halted spay and neuter surgeries, as communities were forced to suspend nonemergency veterinary services. That has resulted in a huge backlog of unaltered animals. Amann says this is why Brother Wolf expanding its services is more critical than ever.
People who are interested in having their animal spayed/neutered can visit www.bwar.org/mobile-clinic for more information and to schedule an appointment online. Appointments also can be scheduled at 828-490-1578.
