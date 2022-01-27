Organization to present drive-thru chili fundraiser

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will present a popular annual fundraiser modified once again to help protect people from the coronavirus pandemic.
In years past, the organization called on members of the community to enter its ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Chili Cook-off as a way to celebrate college basketball season while raising funds for downtown events, such as the Halloween Spooktacular and the Christmas parade.
When the pandemic hit Burke County in 2020, the fundraiser was canceled. Last year, the association decided to hold the fundraiser in a drive-thru format, in which people paid for a chili meal made by the Morganton Community House kitchen staff.
“Last year’s format was entirely different than previous successful ACC Chili Cook-Offs, but surprisingly, it was extremely well received by our community,” Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton, said. “Unable to have community members and restaurants ‘battle it out’ for best chili, the Morganton Community House made delicious meat and vegetarian chili options. Changing to a drive-thru made it safer for those volunteering and those driving through to enjoy the day.
“We actually raised the most money that we ever have for the ACC Chili Fundraiser. This is because we took pre-orders and delivered to local businesses. We had one large order — thank you to Sharon Davis — that took us over the top.”
This year’s “ACC Chili But Driving Thru and Warming Up Chili Fundraiser” will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The Morganton Community House will offer chili meals that include a choice of meat or vegetarian chili, salad, cornbread, cookies and a beverage for $7. Cash or checks only will be accepted.
Those who want chili should enter the Martha’s Park parking lot by way of College Street and proceed to King Street next to Calvary Lutheran Church, where volunteers will take orders. After participants place their orders, they will turn right onto King Street and drive up in front of the Community House to pick up their orders. The route will be marked with signs, according to a post on the “Downtown Morganton” Facebook page.
The event will include basketball-themed outdoor decorations and prize giveaways.
“Just confirmed there will be TVs on premise playing the game, and we plan to play ‘Wastebasket Ball’ or ‘Trash Ball’ if you talk trash while playing,” Goodfellow said. “Wastebasket Ball is when, from your car, you try to aim a small rubber basketball into a wastebasket, held by an enthusiastic volunteer cheerleader. If you make the basket, you win a prize, TBD.”
Once again, the organization will take and deliver pre-orders from local businesses.
“We would absolutely love and appreciate if people would like to contact us the week of the event to place their orders,” Goodfellow said.
To pre-order chili meals, call the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252. The office staff will give a grand total for the order, confirm the delivery address, give the name of the person delivering the food and an approximate time when it will arrive. Payment will be due the day of the event.
In the case of rain, Goodfellow said the association will figure out an alternative way to safely serve chili while using the drive-thru format. She also said the organization will welcome volunteers to help with the fundraiser.
“Volunteers are key to a successful event, and as previously stated, we will keep you safe,” Goodfellow said.
Sponsors are needed for the event as well.
“We were very lucky last year to have such tremendously thoughtful and giving sponsors who brought prizes for our attendees,” Goodfellow said. “It was such a nice addition to the overall experience. We are hopeful that we will be able to do the same this year.
“This is a really fun and high energy event that you would be proud to have your name on. Proceeds from the ‘Chili But Driving Thru and Warming Up’ (fundraiser) will go toward support of downtown Morganton businesses and events, such as the TGIF Summer Concert Series, Halloween Spooktacular, Christmas parade, business seminars, marketing assistance, etc. Every sponsorship helps us sustain this community event.”
To volunteer or sponsor the event, contact Goodfellow at 828-438-5252 or kgoodfellow@morgantonnc.gov. Sponsorships are due by Feb. 10.
She encouraged people to drive up for a tasty bowl of chili with all the fixings.
“It’s very important to support downtown events,” Goodfellow said. “Your attendance and contributions make a real difference, and the money raised through this event is put back into our downtown and other future amazing events.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.