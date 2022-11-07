Organization to present living history event

After postponement of the annual Revolutionary War Days events in Burke County since 2019 due to the pandemic, the Historic Burke Foundation will host an afternoon of living history from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the 1812 Capt. Charles McDowell House at 119 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton. The event is free and open to the public.

The theme for the afternoon will be “Life on the Homefront, 1780.” Activities and exhibits will offer adults and children glimpses of everyday life on the Burke County frontier in 1780 in the days leading up to the Battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary War. Interactive stations will be offered in the house, the restoration kitchen and on the grounds. The exhibits and activities will focus on everyday life in Burke County in 1780.

There will be demonstrations of how various plants from the kitchen garden were used to dye a variety of materials used to make clothing and household articles. Visitors will have the opportunity to use string beans to make “leather britches” using an old Appalachian technique for drying and preserving summer vegetables to try and make it through a cold winter. A lace-maker will demonstrate how her skills added beauty and elegance to attire and household furnishings.

Downstairs in the main house, visitors will learn about the people who lived in the house, the children who grew up there, and what you might have expected if you had visited in 1780.

A special feature during the afternoon will be the first-person presentation of Grace Greenlee McDowell, wife of Col. Charles McDowell and mother of their son, Charles McDowell, who lived in the historic home. This powerful presentation will be delivered by Rebecca Heacock, a fifth great-granddaughter of Grace and Charles and an HBF board member.

Upstairs, visitors will learn about clothing worn by men, women and children in an era before zippers, Velcro and plastics. In the restoration kitchen, visitors will learn about preparation for food for an ordinary weekday meal. Violin music will be played throughout the afternoon, since the violin was the most popular musical instrument during the Colonial-era in the U.S.

Children and adults will be invited to participate in the “Then and Now” station to make comparisons of the technologies available in 1780 and 2022 to aid household life. They also will learn about animals important for providing meat such as chickens, rabbits, frogs and fish, in addition to larger animals such as deer, elk and bear. Children will learn Colonial games and play them in the yard and, if they like, participate in a scavenger hunt.

In a more serious vein, at one station there will be powder horns, long rifles and haversacks packed for a week’s travel on horseback. Packing for a trip in 1780 was just as demanding as packing for a trip today. At another station, visitors will learn how Burke County men were recruited for the Continental Army.

On Sept. 30, 1780, Charles McDowell of Quaker Meadows, father of the Charles McDowell who lived in the house, hosted 1,400 Overmountain Men from southwest Virginia, what is now eastern Tennessee, and the mountains to the northwest and northeast of Burke County at Quaker Meadows who met to plan to defend their country from the British. On Oct. 1, 1780, the Overmountain Men forded the Catawba River at Greenlee Ford and pursued British Maj. Patrick Ferguson until they met and defeated him in a longshot victory at Kings Mountain, South Carolina, on Oct. 7, 1780. This patriot victory set in motion a series of events in the Southern Campaign of the Revolutionary War that ended in British surrender to Gen. George Washington a year later at Yorktown, Virginia.

“Come hear about this story Nov. 12 on the land where some of this history happened,” said Linda Lindsey, HBF board president. “Come find out what Historic Burke Foundation has learned in recent years about a log structure on the hill above the visitor’s center at Quaker Meadows and hear what the foundation hopes that structure will become in the future. The entire afternoon will be interactive, so questions and conversation will be welcome. Select items from the Historic Burke Foundation gift shop will be available for purchase.”

For more information on the living history event, call the Historic Burke Foundation office at 828-437-4104.