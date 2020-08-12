Organization to raise funds for internet hotspots for education

The Burke County United Way is initiating a $218,000 campaign to provide 800 hotspots to Burke County Public Schools’ low to moderate income families.
BCPS students will take classes through remote online learning environments this academic year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 12,400 students, 2,300 students representing approximately 1,900 families have signed up for the school system’s new Virtual Academy, an online learning platform they will use the first semester of the year. There is strong potential that all students may continue online learning in some capacity during the 2020-21 academic year.
“Our board explored options on how we can positively impact learning, given the COVID-19 crisis,” said Travis Mull, BCUW board president. “We know from previous conversations that broadband connectivity is an issue within our county. While we are not able to make immediate inroads on increasing broadband infrastructure, we felt that if we could offset the cost of internet services for economically struggling families, that could be a tremendous help.”
NC Child data reports that 56.3 percent of children in Burke County are living in poor or low-income homes. This number is directly proportional to the 58 percent, or 7,192 students eligible for free and reduced meals last year in BCPS.
“Following conversations with BCPS, we determined it more cost efficient to purchase internet hotspots, said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of BCUW.
BCPS’s Information Technologies department indicates that each hotspot will provide unlimited data for the user and will provide continual internet access for the entire school year. In a recent survey completed by BCPS, 10.5 percent of families indicated they did not have reliable high-speed internet access.
The school system identified 1,100 hotspots to meet the needs of students and families. BCUW provided $5,000 in seed money to purchase 18 hotspots to initiate the campaign. Combined with ones BCPS previously had on hand and recently purchased, there remains a need to purchase 800 additional hotspots.
“Yes, $218,000 is a lofty goal, but I can think of a no more worthy cause than to ensure our students, our future leaders, have the resources they need to be academically successful,” Schwind said. “It is important for learning to keep moving forward. We invite all entities, corporate sponsors, foundations, other nonprofits and individuals to help us help Burke County students.”
Dr. Larry Putnam, BCPS superintendent, expressed appreciation for the organization’s support.
"People's true colors come through in the midst of a crisis, and I am proud to say that our community is shining brightly in the midst of this pandemic,” Putnam said. “It has been a different and difficult spring and summer, and we are going into an unpredictable fall. We are so grateful for the Burke County United Way's efforts to raise funding to purchase hotspots for our students during this season as we start school remotely.
“In life and in education, technology is a great equalizer. Burke County Public Schools has ensured that each student has a take-home device to use not only now, but also throughout their K-12 educational career. As we know, reliable access to the internet is needed to help keep students connected to the classroom. This effort from United Way to rally the community to provide this valuable piece of connectivity will be a game changer in the lives of so many of our students, and for that, we are extremely grateful."
People interested in contributing to the project can visit www.bcuw.org/hotspots or text the keyword “hotspots4ed” to 313131.
