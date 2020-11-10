Organization to recognize human rights

HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council invites the community to recognize the importance of human rights with a special event.

The council will hold its sixth annual Human Rights Day commemoration at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be presented via Zoom and streamed on the “Catawba Valley Interfaith Council” Facebook page.

CVIC is a nonprofit organization of faith-based and secular communities in Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing and celebration to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual and secular traditions in the area.

In December of 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the aftermath of World War II. Article 18 specifically addresses the “right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion” and the “freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance,” which will be the focus of the service this year.