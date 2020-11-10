Organization to recognize human rights

HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council invites the community to recognize the importance of human rights with a special event.
The council will hold its sixth annual Human Rights Day commemoration at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be presented via Zoom and streamed on the “Catawba Valley Interfaith Council” Facebook page.
CVIC is a nonprofit organization of faith-based and secular communities in Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing and celebration to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual and secular traditions in the area.
In December of 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the aftermath of World War II. Article 18 specifically addresses the “right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion” and the “freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance,” which will be the focus of the service this year.
In October, a bipartisan group of U. S. Senators introduced a resolution declaring that China’s campaign “against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region constitutes genocide.” These minority communities have been subjected to state surveillance, imprisonment, torture and “re-education camps,” and large numbers of Uighur women have been forcibly sterilized and pressured to abort pregnancies, according to various sources.
“’What hurts the victim most,’ Elie Wiesel once noted, ‘is not the cruelty of the oppressor, but the silence of the bystander,” said Rabbi Dennis Jones, president of CVIC. “After the Holocaust, we said, ‘Never again.’ Thus, we have a moral obligation to speak out about the plight of Uighurs in China and to follow Wiesel’s commandment: ‘Thou shall not stand idly by.’”
The guest speaker for the presentation will be Aydin Anwar, an Uyghur American with 93 relatives missing in East Turkestan. She works as the outreach manager of the Save Uighur campaign under Justice For All, a 501(c)(3) human rights nonprofit dedicated to issues on Muslim oppression. During her youth and college years, she worked heavily in East Turkistan advocacy by raising awareness through media, public speaking and working on relief efforts for Uyghur refugees in Turkey. She has spoken on multiple media outlets, with her most notable piece on “Now This” garnering more than 100 million views worldwide. Anwar earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Comparative Studies from Duke University.
The public is invited to attend this free event and learn more about the plight of these religious minorities, as well as support this historic milestone in human rights. To receive a Zoom link for the presentation, contact CatawbaValleyInterfaithCouncil@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.