Organization transforms during pandemic to serve military families

Eagle Rock Camp also offers workshops to veteran families called “Best in Class.”

“Best in Class workshops are external programs that are research- and evidence-based, marriage-and family or children-focused,” Marilla said. “Our marriage-and-family curriculum on relationship health has been developed from over 40 years of research by Drs. John and Julie Gottman with more than 3,000 couples — the most extensive study ever done on marital stability. The research-based skills not only strengthen marriages, they also repair them. Our Healthy Kids Curriculum connects parents and children in a holistic way that creates common goals and teaches life skills that help them thrive into adulthood.”

She said the group has helped to divert 16 veteran suicides, directing the veterans to mental health services and programs.

While many organizations have seen a drop in volunteers during the pandemic, Eagle Rock Camp has seen about a 10% increase in volunteers. Fundraising has been a challenge, though. The group provides all services to veterans for free.