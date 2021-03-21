Organization transforms during pandemic to serve military families

CONOVER — While many organizations have been dealing with the crisis the coronavirus pandemic has brought, Eagle Rock Camp continues to address a crisis that often gets overlooked, even though it meant transforming its operations.
The organization, which provides free therapeutic retreats to families who have veterans struggling to adapt to civilian life, had to create new ways to serve when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large gatherings.
“No question 2020 was the most difficult year we have ever faced,” said Lynn Marilla, founder and CEO of Eagle Rock Camp. “Our team was devastated when our hosting facilities shut down for several months. Telling our military families ‘no’ was so hard. It felt like we were taking away their hope.”
Eagle Rock Camp was founded in 2011 to help veterans transition to civilian life, something that many struggle with.
“Imagine if you had to leave your family for 12-18 months and deploy to a war zone,” Marilla said. “To live in an area where you literally live in fear of losing your life or being catastrophically injured. While you are gone, life continues at home — without you.
“Or imagine you are a military spouse, left at home to care for the family and serve as a single parent. You and the kids are struggling not to worry about your serviceman/woman who is living in a life threatening environment.”
She noted in a previous News Herald article that suicide and divorce rates among veterans are much higher than in the general population.
“Over 3 million men and women have deployed since 9/11,” Marilla said. “The VA quotes about 30% have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and traumatic brain injuries. I will challenge that to be nearly 100% deployed to a war zone have PTSD; 95% of those we serve struggle with PTSD.”
The weeklong retreats provided by the camp before the pandemic offered workshops that helped the families improve communication, work out emotional issues and find healing and support while enjoying fun activities in a peaceful, outdoor setting. Veterans from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Germany have applied to participate in the program.
The pandemic made the camp’s mission all the more vital.
“We knew the quarantines and isolation would be devastating for our veteran and military families,” Marilla said. “We had a sharp increase in calls to help with escalating mental health and emotional issues, along with ideations of suicide.”
The staff at the camp worked around statewide restrictions to make sure no veteran was left behind, including presenting a couple of virtual events.
“We were pleasantly surprised at how many people loved the virtual format,” Marilla said. “While not as effective as in person, we still maintained an 85% graduation rate vs. 100% in person.
“We quickly realized that our retreats cannot be delivered on a virtual platform. It’s simply impossible to replicate the camaraderie that naturally occurs around a campfire, sharing a meal together and talking about their experiences. Our focus shifted from serving families that are new to Eagle Rock to focusing on our existing families. We listened to their concerns, expanded some of our programming and booked them into retreats for 2021. We were able to improve our outreach, vetting and sharing of resources in their local communities. By the fall of 2020, we were back in business. We have partnered with our host locations to adhere to their specific COVID-19 protocols to create an open and safe environment.”
Staff members worked on automating operations and expanding the Homefront Battalion Aftercare program to provide “pre-care” to veteran families on the waiting list to attend a retreat.
Administrative duties became easier when the group found a place to set up a headquarters.
“We were able to secure a beautiful space at 113 1st Ave. S. (in) Conover,” Marilla said. “It definitely was a fixer-upper. With several teams of volunteers and in-kind gifts from Purple Heart Homes and Home Depot, we now have a beautiful office. Our coffee station and comfy chairs offer a place for veterans to stop in for coffee and conversation.”
Eagle Rock Camp established a partnership with Reboot Combat Recovery, an organization with a similar mission, to offer “a faith-based approach to healing the moral and spiritual injuries of war.”
“These hidden wounds impact not just the veteran/military member; they impact the entire family,” Marilla said. “Our experience is that when the warrior is injured, the entire family is injured. Therefore, they must heal together. Moral and spiritual injuries are most often misdiagnosed as post-traumatic stress. Because these injuries require a component of faith to heal, traditional mental health methods are either not effective or effective enough.”
She noted that while the programs are faith-based, they are not “preachy.”
“We don’t hide the fact that Eagle Rock Camp is rooted in the Christian faith, but you don’t have to be,” Marilla quoted from the group’s website. “No matter your beliefs or your own personal faith, you’ll come away from our retreat with proven and practical methods to restore your marriage and your family.”
She said Reboot Combat Recovery has a decade of experience and has received national recognition for serving more than 10,000 veterans and service members with outstanding results.
“We are currently seeking grant funding to do a proof of concept to demonstrate that the results of both organizations improve overall, when families attend an Eagle Rock Camp retreat first, then complete the Reboot Combat Recovery program,” Marilla said. “We are so excited about this collaboration.”
Eagle Rock Camp also offers workshops to veteran families called “Best in Class.”
“Best in Class workshops are external programs that are research- and evidence-based, marriage-and family or children-focused,” Marilla said. “Our marriage-and-family curriculum on relationship health has been developed from over 40 years of research by Drs. John and Julie Gottman with more than 3,000 couples — the most extensive study ever done on marital stability. The research-based skills not only strengthen marriages, they also repair them. Our Healthy Kids Curriculum connects parents and children in a holistic way that creates common goals and teaches life skills that help them thrive into adulthood.”
She said the group has helped to divert 16 veteran suicides, directing the veterans to mental health services and programs.
While many organizations have seen a drop in volunteers during the pandemic, Eagle Rock Camp has seen about a 10% increase in volunteers. Fundraising has been a challenge, though. The group provides all services to veterans for free.
“Since we serve on a national basis, local businesses and the local community have been slow to step up,” Marilla said. “They prefer to support organizations that help local people, and we have seen a definite shift in businesses to help with emergency financial/food assistance in their home communities. While this is very important work, the veteran community has been overlooked in many circumstances. There has been a lack of conversation around the short and long term mental health impact of COVID-19 and the impact of the ensuing economic cataclysm. So many people have lost hope for their future. We have nearly 1,000 families on our wait list. It is critically important that we increase our capacity to serve. One thing we are most proud of is our ability to give our veteran and military families hope.”
She shared how people can support Eagle Rock Camp.
“Our veteran and military families need you to advocate for them, first by learning and understanding their struggles, then sharing what you learn with others,” Marilla said. “Our team can help with this—please call to invite us to speak to your civic organization, your church, your employee groups.
“Help us raise funds. Donate no matter the amount. Any amount is needed and greatly appreciated. Today, we operate with a 100% volunteer staff. We know that this is not sustainable, nor can we grow. To be fully staffed and operating 30 retreats annually, the budget is $1.3 million.
“Provide in-kind gifts of products. We had our signage and building materials donated. Provide gifts of talent: things like marketing, human resources, risk management, grant writing. Please introduce us to people in your workplace or church that are the decision makers of your company’s charitable giving.
“Today we are able to host 30 to 40 military families. Tomorrow we need to be able to host 300-400 military families. Together, we can do it. These military families are America’s heroes — every warrior, spouse and their children. It’s time we stepped up for them. Please join us in being a ‘Hero for America’s Heroes.’”
