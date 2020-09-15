Organization welcomes new board members

Also an ordained minister, Godlock believes the definition of minister is servant.

“It is better to give than to receive,” Godlock said. “As you are helping people, you will get a reward back.”

Katrina Blumetti is a New Jersey native, but relocated to the Unifour area with her family in 1996. A graduate of Freedom High School in Morganton, Katrina began a career in banking in 2003 at Morganton Savings Bank and now serves as the vice president, senior loan officer.

She serves as a Burke County Chamber Ambassador and a member of the Advisory Council for North Carolina Young Bankers as the western region representative.

Blumetti believes she will be able to contribute to Gateway with her extensive knowledge in the banking industry, awareness of the lack of affordable housing in the area and connections in the Burke county region.

“I didn’t grow up in Burke, but I feel like I grew up at the bank,” Blumetti said. “I love this area and this community, and I want to see it flourish.”