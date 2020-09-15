Organization welcomes new board members

MARION - The Gateway Wellness Foundation recently added three new board members to its philanthropic organization as a means to help understand the needs, challenges and opportunities that exist in our communities.
The Marion-based organization’s board of directors represents a four-county area including McDowell, Burke, Polk and Rutherford counties. The mission of the foundation is to improve the health and wellbeing of the western North Carolina community. Through intentional partnerships and collaborations, Gateway Wellness Foundation improves and supports quality of life in this area by promoting wellness opportunities among organizations for people served regionally.
Leon Godlock, Katrina Blumetti and Sarah Grymes have all recently joined Gateway’s board of directors in an effort to promote wellness for nonprofits and residents in and around Gateway’s region of coverage.
Godlock is a Rutherford county resident and 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, and Rutherford County’s first African American captain of support services. Because of his role with the sheriff’s office, he works heavily with the youth and elderly. He also serves on multiple boards, including The ICC Foundation board, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Community Prison Resource Council, and serves as the Region 8 Representative for North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers.
Also an ordained minister, Godlock believes the definition of minister is servant.
“It is better to give than to receive,” Godlock said. “As you are helping people, you will get a reward back.”
Katrina Blumetti is a New Jersey native, but relocated to the Unifour area with her family in 1996. A graduate of Freedom High School in Morganton, Katrina began a career in banking in 2003 at Morganton Savings Bank and now serves as the vice president, senior loan officer.
She serves as a Burke County Chamber Ambassador and a member of the Advisory Council for North Carolina Young Bankers as the western region representative.
Blumetti believes she will be able to contribute to Gateway with her extensive knowledge in the banking industry, awareness of the lack of affordable housing in the area and connections in the Burke county region.
“I didn’t grow up in Burke, but I feel like I grew up at the bank,” Blumetti said. “I love this area and this community, and I want to see it flourish.”
Joining the board of directors as a Polk County resident and representative, Sarah Grymes is a proponent for affordable housing in her region. Grymes brings a vast knowledge of the lack of affordable housing through her professional experience as the executive director with the Housing Assistance Corporation Inc., headquartered in Hendersonville.
Sarah has a passion to give back to her community and has served on numerous boards. She currently serves on the North Carolina Housing Coalition Policy Committee and Advent Health Foundation Board. She was also recognized as “One of the 10 Most Dedicated Women in Henderson County” in 2015.
The board is currently reviewing grant applications submitted during Gateway’s 2020 grants cycle, which closed on Aug. 30. Areas of focus include access to health care, early childhood development, food insecurity, housing and special projects. For more information, visit www.gatewaywellnessfoundation.org.
