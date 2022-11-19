Organization welcomes new executive director

Burke Recovery welcomed new Executive Director Brandi Greer on Nov. 1.

Greer, who has been with the organization since 2019, joins the administrative team with a background in substance misuse prevention and treatment. As the former program coordinator for the Drug Free Communities program, she specializes in community outreach and engagement.

Her vision for the future of Burke Recovery will allow for the growth of the agency to expand services into more of the community and ensure residents of the county have access to both prevention and treatment services. Burke Recovery has been a staple of the community for more than 50 years through the provision of outpatient substance use treatment for individuals, regardless of their ability to pay.

Substance use and misuse took the lives of nearly 108,000 people nationwide in 2021 alone, the organization reports. Burke Recovery is not alone in the fight to reduce this number. Joining Burke Recovery are 70-plus agencies who are all joined under the banner of the Burke Substance Abuse Network and have dedicated themselves to work under the guidance of the coalition chair, which also is Greer, to fight this battle.

Greer began her journey in the substance use field in 2011 when she received her certification as a North Carolina Peer Support Specialist, according to her biography. She was in the first class of peer support specialists for the state. She then pursued additional education in human services, with a specialization in substance misuse.

Her professional experience includes working as a clinician providing outpatient treatment. She eventually found her stride with community outreach and prevention. Prevention has become her passion because she believes that if you can stop substance use before it starts, then treatment would not be needed.

“It sounds simple, but people have blinders on and are not aware of the need for education and prevention,” Greer said. “Substance use and misuse is an equal opportunity destroyer—it does not discriminate, and nobody is immune to the devastation of substance use. Families and individuals alike can be, and are, affected. My goal as the new executive director of Burke Recovery is to provide a safe haven for people who have found themselves struggling with substance use/misuse and to ensure that prevention and awareness are equitably integrated into the community.”

For more information about Burke Recovery, visit burkerecovery.com. For more information about the Burke Substance Abuse Network, visit joinbsan.com or contact 828-433-1221.