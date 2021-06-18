Organization welcomes new food ministry manager

After several years working in restaurants and country clubs, Yost transferred his skills to a new setting, taking a job as the assistant director of dietary services at a long-term care facility.

“I worked at restaurants and country clubs for several years, and these were jobs I enjoyed, but I wasn’t getting that human touch,” he said. “I needed that personal connection to drive myself.”

Yost said his experience working in long-term care facilities taught him how to use food as a way to connect with people.

“Working in restaurants, people come and go,” he said. “Working at a nursing home, though, you really start to connect with the people because they’re there every day. It’s home for them.”

Yost plans to bring that same philosophy to his work at BUCM.

“Food is what brings us together as a family, as friends, in times of hardships, and in times of joy,” Yost said. “God commands us to love our neighbor, and the way I do this is by cooking for others.”

Yost said that he has been encouraged by the support he has received so far from the staff, volunteers and ministry clients.