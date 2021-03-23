Organization works through pandemic restrictions to support cancer patients

“Ever since we instituted the pledge challenge, our fly-fishing tournaments have operated under the motto of ‘Where Every Fish Caught Fights Cancer,’” Zimmerman and Sharp said.

The pair is looking forward to the end of challenges brought on by COVID-19 as Casting for Hope celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“Due to support from the past and wonderful support during the pandemic, re-entry looks extremely promising for us,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “As an organization, we want to support the women and families whom we assist in all of the ways that we have over the past decade. We can’t wait to get back to communal gatherings once it’s safe to do so in order to host community events and to provide the most love and support possible to the women whom we serve. As we see light at the end of the tunnel, we hope folks will continue to be a part of what we do at Casting for Hope by donating, volunteering or participating in our events.”

Sharp reflected on the last 10 years.

“Ten years ago, shortly after losing my mom, I was sitting in John Zimmerman’s English classroom at Patton High School during my senior year, and we were gearing up for our first fundraiser,” he said. “As we approach our 10th flagship tournament, always held during my mom’s birthday month, it’s amazing to look back over the years to see just how much the Casting for Hope family has grown. What originally started as a student-teacher project at a grassroots level has evolved into a statewide nonprofit that holds many fundraisers and retreats each year, and I’m so thankful for the continued support and belief from so many who have made all of it possible.”

