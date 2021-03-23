Organization works through pandemic restrictions to support cancer patients

An organization that offers fly-fishing retreats and financial assistance to women receiving treatment for gynecological cancers is ready, after a yearlong pandemic, “to knock off the dust and get back to normal work.”
Casting for Hope, co-founded by John Zimmerman and Taylor Sharp, supports the cancer patients in a variety of ways, including providing fun, outdoor experiences for them as they learn to fly-fish.
“Casting for Hope is the only organization in western North Carolina that specifically focuses on this deeply underserved population of those living with a gynecological cancer,” Zimmerman and Sharp said.
The pair founded the organization after losing close female relatives to cancer. Casting for Hope has since served nearly 500 families. The coronavirus pandemic forced them to find new ways to meet clients’ needs.
“Like the rest of the world, this pandemic greatly altered our ability to conduct our normal fundraisers and programming,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “In March of last year, we made a swift decision to postpone our flagship fly-fishing tournament set for April, and unfortunately, we had to cancel our long weekend retreats for patients and their caregivers at that time, as well. The nature of our retreats usually involves bringing more than a dozen folks together for a weekend away from the clinical setting, but this, of course, was not safe to do over the past year, especially given that the women we serve are a more vulnerable population. As a health care organization, we have been uncompromising as it relates to operational guidance from public health experts.”
The pandemic, however, increased the need for patients to take a break from the extra stress.
“As the CDC and other national health groups impressed the need for social distancing and staying at home, even more so for those likely to be deeply negatively affected if they were to contract the virus, more and more of our clients faced deeper financial insecurity due to loss of work, greater health care needs to avoid getting the disease and accessing medical care if they do,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “More than ever this year, the women whom we serve were seeking a day of respite to get away from both the stresses of their cancer journeys and the pandemic. We were able to safely hold solo day retreats with universal masking, social distancing and pre-prepared foods for women and caregivers and felt fortunate to be able to put those on.”
The organization started a “Here for You” campaign to provide extra support.
“Upon reaching out to all of the patients in our network to check in with how the pandemic was affecting them, we sent out emergency grocery store and/or gas gift cards to get them immediate financial assistance,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “Local grant foundations, such as the Community Foundation of Burke County, were instrumental in helping with these efforts locally. Our executive director also wrote a hand-written note to each of the patients to provide some emotional assistance during this hard time and to ensure they heard some words of encouragement.”
The group transitioned its annual “Hope in the Hills” fundraiser to a virtual format last year. The event featured performances by Mipso, Mandolin Orange and Balsam Range.
“This allowed more of our retreat alums and beneficiaries of our financial assistance programs to join the Zoom call to give their testimonies, an experience that was incredibly meaningful for all participants,” Zimmerman and Sharp said.
With help from other organizations and individuals, Casting for Hope was able to offer uninterrupted financial assistance to the women it serves.
“While this was our most difficult fundraising year to date, we are thankful for the extended Casting for Hope family of committed supporters for ensuring that we not only stayed afloat during the pandemic, but also met all of our assistance goals,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “We also want to give a special thanks to local grant organizations, such as the Burke Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, the Bridge Foundation, Grace Episcopal Church and others for supporting us during this most difficult year.”
Casting for Hope is moving forward with fundraising efforts this year while following COVID-19 protocols. The group will present its annual Morning of Hope 5k as a virtual event spread out over a week, from March 29 to April 4. Participants are invited to register at http://bit.ly/3s2Aqw4, run on their own sometime during that week, and submit their results online. Casting for Hope will review the submissions after the event, announce the winners of each age category and mail medals and T-shirts.
“After spending so much time isolated inside this year, what better way to get outside and enjoy this spring weather than to participate in our virtual 5k for a great cause,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “Run or walk at your own pace and in the place of your choosing and be a part of an event that will raise life-saving funds for women and families in North Carolina.”
Those interested in sponsoring the race should contact Sharp at taylor@castingforhope.org.
The organization also will hold its annual fly-fishing tournament April 9-11.
“Traditionally, Casting for Hope would need over two hundred volunteers throughout our tournament weekend,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “This year, in an effort to minimize personal contact, the tournament has been modified to be competitor controlled, meaning anglers will split time fishing and judging each other and only have contact with those in their flight during the scheduled Casting for Hope day. All participants are required to wear a face covering at all times. We are thankful for the cooperation of our anglers and our small volunteer crew for abiding by all CDC guidelines so we can safely put on this much-needed event.”
People can support the tournament by making a financial pledge at tinyurl.com/cfhpledge2021.
Supporters can make a straight donation or a donation pledge per fish caught (either overall or by a specific angler). Fundraising totals will update in real time throughout the weekend.
“Ever since we instituted the pledge challenge, our fly-fishing tournaments have operated under the motto of ‘Where Every Fish Caught Fights Cancer,’” Zimmerman and Sharp said.
The pair is looking forward to the end of challenges brought on by COVID-19 as Casting for Hope celebrates its 10th anniversary.
“Due to support from the past and wonderful support during the pandemic, re-entry looks extremely promising for us,” Zimmerman and Sharp said. “As an organization, we want to support the women and families whom we assist in all of the ways that we have over the past decade. We can’t wait to get back to communal gatherings once it’s safe to do so in order to host community events and to provide the most love and support possible to the women whom we serve. As we see light at the end of the tunnel, we hope folks will continue to be a part of what we do at Casting for Hope by donating, volunteering or participating in our events.”
Sharp reflected on the last 10 years.
“Ten years ago, shortly after losing my mom, I was sitting in John Zimmerman’s English classroom at Patton High School during my senior year, and we were gearing up for our first fundraiser,” he said. “As we approach our 10th flagship tournament, always held during my mom’s birthday month, it’s amazing to look back over the years to see just how much the Casting for Hope family has grown. What originally started as a student-teacher project at a grassroots level has evolved into a statewide nonprofit that holds many fundraisers and retreats each year, and I’m so thankful for the continued support and belief from so many who have made all of it possible.”
