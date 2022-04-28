Organization works to prevent child abuse, provide healing for survivors

A local organization is working to have a community-wide impact on reducing child abuse and helping survivors heal from abuse.

Most people in Burke County know Southmountain Children and Family Services runs a foster community in Nebo, and many Morganton residents pass by the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) every day on their way to work or school, but few are acquainted with the work the organization is doing in the community to prevent child abuse and support children who have experienced trauma.

The core of Southmountain’s community work comes through its CAC on South Green Street in Morganton. At the CAC, trained interviewers work with law enforcement and DSS to prevent abuse, advocate for victims and help survivors recover from the trauma they experienced. The main tool in the recovery process is a treatment method called Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TFCBT).

“(It) is the industry standard, evidence-based treatment for children who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),” said Jennifer Gould, director of the Morganton CAC.

In TFCBT, a therapist works with a child to gradually process the traumatic events they have experienced, according to Gould. She said the process boasts an extremely high success rate.

“The research is showing that 80% of children who successfully complete (it) with a supportive caregiver ... their symptoms are significantly reduced 80% of the time,” Gould said.

She said one of the keys to TFCBT is that it heavily engages caregivers in the process.

“This is not a therapy where a kid goes in an office with a therapist and works on their trauma all by their little 7-year-old self,” Gould said. “It’s a family therapy.”

According to Gould, the level of caregiver support is one of the biggest predictors of a child’s success in TFCBT.

“Children are not little grown-ups,” she said. “They don’t have the ability, on their own, to process adult concepts ... so they need that caregiver to support them.”

Gould said another key factor in TFCBT’s success is the provision for therapists to tailor the experience to each individual child.

“They work with the therapist to develop strategies that work specifically for them,” Gould said. “So, it’s not just cookie-cutter, we’re not just giving all the kids all of the exact same things, but we’re helping that child explore ‘what works for me.'”

Finally, TFCBT helps children process what has happened and begin to change their thinking about the trauma they have experienced.

“When children have experienced trauma, they often develop these very irrational thoughts,” Gould said. “Oftentimes, children will think ‘what happened to me is my fault,’ or ‘I’m, in some way, permanently damaged.’"

The Southmountain CAC also offers these therapeutic services to the community as space and schedules allow.

“We always prioritize our Children’s Advocacy Center clients because those needs tend to be more urgent,” said Beth Bruder Dagenhart, children’s advocacy center program director. “But as our centers have availability, we do take referrals from the community.”

In addition to therapeutic services, child abuse prevention and education are key pieces of Southmountain’s community outreach strategy.

According to Beth Willard Patton, community engagement specialist, the Darkness to Light program is the biggest key to these prevention and education efforts. Taught in various settings around the world, Darkness to Light educates adults on preventing, recognizing and reacting responsibly to child sexual abuse. According to Bruder Dagenhart, at least one staff member at each Southmountain CAC is a certified Darkness to Light facilitator.

“It is the only evidence-based model for child sexual abuse prevention that is geared toward adults,” she said.

In Burke County, the Morganton CAC holds monthly Darkness to Light training sessions for parents who have been referred by DSS or law enforcement, in addition to other, on-demand training sessions at local businesses, schools and nonprofits.

“I’ve trained churches, Sunday Schools, teachers, day care providers and different people,” Bruder Dagenhart. “I’ve also done it for the recreation department. Anyone who is around kids, I think, should have Darkness to Light.”

For more information on Southmountain Children and Family Services or Child Abuse Prevention, visit www.southmountain.org. For more information about Darkness to Light or to schedule a training session, email burkecac@southmountain.org.

