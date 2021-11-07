Organizations accepting applications for Christmas present distribution

Two local organizations are teaming up again to make sure every child in Burke County has a present to open for Christmas.
The Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 and the Burke County United Way have partnered to collect and distribute toys during the holidays for more than a decade. Last year, Toys for Tots served 758 children in Burke County. The age bracket for Toys for Tots this year will once again be from birth to end of fifth-grade.
Parents interested in applying for their children can sign up through Wednesday, Dec. 1, at toysfortots.org by clicking on “Find Your Local Campaign,” and selecting “NC,” “Burke,” and “Apply for Toys” to begin the brief application process. Applicants will be contacted shortly afterward once their application has been processed.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, BCUW staff will follow state-recommended social distancing and sanitization guidelines during the distribution process. All approved applicants will receive instructions on how to safely receive their toys.
“Burke County United Way recognizes the significance of the Marine Corps League’s call to action to fulfill Christmas wishes for families through the Toys for Tots Program, and we are honored to partner with them on this program,” said Mo Schwind, BCUW executive director. “Toys for Tots fits wonderfully into our mission and focus on youth and family success in Burke County.”
Dennis Brockland and Bob Vess, members of the Marine Corps League, have been involved with the program for 16 years.
“It is very gratifying to be blessed with good health and energy to help in this endeavor,” said Vess, assistant organizer of Toys for Tots. “We look forward to 2021 with expectations of helping our community again and to serve those who have need.”
At the very first meeting of the Marine Corps League in 2005, Marine Bill Dowdle made a motion to take on the Toys for Tots program as one of the group’s projects to serve Burke County, and the detachment has been very active in this project since that date.
“Working with Toys for Tots and other Marine Corps League endeavors allows me to give back what was given to me,” said Brockland, lead organizer of Toys for Tots. “I am where I am today because of my Marine experience. We are looking forward to helping many families experience Christmas. Thanks to many, including United Way, we are confident we will succeed.”
For more information on Toys for Tots, contact Abigail Taylor at the Burke County United Way at abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.