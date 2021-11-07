Organizations accepting applications for Christmas present distribution

Dennis Brockland and Bob Vess, members of the Marine Corps League, have been involved with the program for 16 years.

“It is very gratifying to be blessed with good health and energy to help in this endeavor,” said Vess, assistant organizer of Toys for Tots. “We look forward to 2021 with expectations of helping our community again and to serve those who have need.”

At the very first meeting of the Marine Corps League in 2005, Marine Bill Dowdle made a motion to take on the Toys for Tots program as one of the group’s projects to serve Burke County, and the detachment has been very active in this project since that date.

“Working with Toys for Tots and other Marine Corps League endeavors allows me to give back what was given to me,” said Brockland, lead organizer of Toys for Tots. “I am where I am today because of my Marine experience. We are looking forward to helping many families experience Christmas. Thanks to many, including United Way, we are confident we will succeed.”

For more information on Toys for Tots, contact Abigail Taylor at the Burke County United Way at abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.