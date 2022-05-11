Organizations collaborate to hold public celebration of the arts

The Old School Studio (TOSS) and Burke County Public Schools will hold a public art event in Morganton on Friday, May 20, from 4-6 p.m.

This festive afternoon will include a student art exhibit, mini art market, make-and-take activities and will be capped off by a musical performance from the Freedom High School Chorus.

The emerging artists showcased in this event will include K-12 students from the TOSS afterschool program and the students of Burke County Public Schools. Four students from each middle and high school in Burke County will have their work on display in downtown Morganton. Maps will be available at the event so participants can independently explore the exhibition.

“We are excited about partnering with downtown businesses to showcase some of the amazing artwork our students have created,” Tonya Scott, instructional coach for BCPS, said.

This event came about with the encouragement of Melody Castro, a senior at Freedom High School. Melody’s grandmother, Francisca Mendez Rodriguez, is illustrated in the newly complete mural, acting as the backdrop for this event. Castro, impressed by a song in her class which reminded her of the mural and her grandmother, asked if her chorus could perform in front of the art piece during a special occasion.

“The idea for our program's involvement in the TOSS event initially came to life after I was approached by a student at the end of a choral rehearsal," Robert Summerell, choral director at Freedom High School, said. "My student pondered how neat it would be for us to sing a piece in front of the mural, which actually features her grandmother ... The idea grew from there and developed into this all-encompassing celebration of arts across the false boundaries of race, socioeconomic status and cultural differences.

"It has been such a pleasure to partner with Kathryn and the rest of the TOSS team and we are absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an impactful opportunity.”

The creative director of TOSS, Kathryn Ervin, said, “We are so thrilled to celebrate the story of the mural and the young artists in Burke County. Arts education is a critical component in preparing the next generation of creative, critical thinkers and we must do everything we can to support and cultivate it in our community.”

"Realidades del Sur" was recently completed by Alexa Eliana Chumpitaz as part of TOSS’ campaign to create more public art in Burke County. Read more about the project and their other programs including summer camps, at tosstudio.org.

The public art event will take place on Friday, May 20 from 4-6 p.m. in front of the TOSS mural, "Realidades del Sur," at 212 Avery Ave. in Morganton. Food trucks will be onsite to serve the public.