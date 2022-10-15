Organizations create nonprofit to preserve historic structure

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church have worked together to form the Historic Gilboa Foundation.

This new 501(c)3 nonprofit’s goal is the care and preservation of Gilboa Methodist Church in Salem. The 1879 structure with its clapboard siding and metal roof is the oldest framed church in the county and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilboa’s original congregation was organized in 1793, and Gilboa is known as the mother church of Methodism in Burke County.

Susan Amico of Morganton is a member of both First United Methodist Church and Quaker Meadows DAR.

“DAR became involved because of their goal of historic preservation,” Amico said. “Their Historic Preservation Committee became passionate about restoring the property.”

DAR members Andrea Kiser, who has ancestors buried in Gilboa’s cemetery, and Susan Houck worked during the summer of 2020 cleaning graves and tombstones and raised funds to support the repair of the road to the church. Many volunteer hours, in addition to paid work, were required to make the road passable. DAR members have committed both time and finances toward upkeep of the property and building.

Marsha Riddle of Morganton co-chairs the DAR’s Historic Preservation Committee and has written grants for funds to repair the roof. They need approximately $42,000 for the roof project.

DAR has received a challenge grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation in Greensboro. If $20,000 can be raised in new funds, this foundation will give $10,000.

“We have in hand $7,105 toward the Covington Foundation challenge,” Riddle said.

Previously received grant funds totaling $5,000 also are committed to Gilboa.

Amico said Historic Gilboa Foundation will raise additional funds for care of the property.

“Historic Gilboa Methodist Church is an important part of the history of Burke County and western North Carolina, and we believe the community will want to be a part of this significant preservation effort by supporting it financially and spiritually,” she said. “The Rev. Dana McKim, pastor of FUMC, has been instrumental in helping us find a board. He’s coordinated with the Western NC Conference of United Methodists (owners of the property) to hammer out details.”

The new foundation’s board has met twice and is comprised of 10 members. They are chaired by the Rev. Dudley Weaver of South Carolina, a retired Presbyterian pastor who has family buried at Gilboa. Other members are vice chair Charlie Crawley of Salem, who has 20 relatives buried there; acting treasurer John Ahlrich of Morganton; secretary Carol Lancaster, member of DAR’s Historic Preservation Committee, along with Susan Amico, Andrea Kiser, and Marsha Riddle. DAR regent Janie Matthews is an ex-officio member. Other members are David Dorsey and Stanley Carter.

For more information about Gilboa, contact Marsha Riddle at 828-433-8244 or email historicgilboafoundation@gmail.com. The public is invited to the Gilboa Homecoming at the site Sunday, Oct. 16 with a service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located off Hwy. 64 on the right about 3 miles south of Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Donations may be sent to Historic Gilboa Foundation at 200 N. King St. in Morganton.