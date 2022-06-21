Organizations hold furniture flip fundraiser

People in the community will have an opportunity to bid on some beautiful furniture and decorations upcycled for a good cause.

The Burke Arts Council and Habitat for Humanity of Burke County are partnering once again for another furniture flipping fundraiser. The “Objects, Art and Furniture Flip” live auction event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Habitat ReStore at 111 Independence Blvd. in Morganton, according to a press release on the event.

The organizations invite people to come and bid on all sorts of home furnishings that local artists and creative individuals have “flipped.” The flippers took donated items from the Habitat ReStore and renovated and decorated the objects to give them new life.

“The first event (in 2019) was well received, with about 30 ‘flippers’ participating,” said Deborah Jones, executive director of the Burke Arts Council. “It was the first event of its kind, and the first time for these two organizations to collaborate. In the end, it was a great success.”

The organizations thanked Julie from The Weathered Home store for the professional guidance on furniture restoration she offered this year’s flippers.

The live auction Thursday will be conducted by auctioneer Linda Hoke of Hound Dog Auctions of Hickory. Attendees will have the opportunity to preview the items in the auction area while listening to the jazzy sounds of local musician Joe Hasty.

“The food, provided by Food Matters Market, will be prepared by Lara Hicks of Queen’s Catering,” Jones said. “Thanks to Catawba Brewery and Fonta Flora for their generous donations (of beer and wine).”

She said the flippers will be eligible to win two different prizes.

“The audience will vote (with dollar bills) for the People’s Choice Award,” Jones said. “Whichever item receives the most votes (dollar bills) will win the pot (of dollar bills). The other prize, a night at The Belle at Avery B & B and a $100 gift card for Root & Vine, will go to the flipper whose item raises the most money.”

Tickets for the auction are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event or at the door. People may purchase tickets by visiting burkearts.org or the Morganton Habitat ReStore. All proceeds will be evenly split to benefit the Burke Arts Council and Habitat for Humanity of Burke County.

“We’re planning on some lively bidding in the silent auction and the live auction with Linda Hoke,” Jones said. “(There are) so many really creative ‘flips,’ like the old trunk that has become a work of art with a stained glass mosaic top. There will be glass dishware transformed into garden flower art.”

For more information on the “Objects, Art and Furniture Flip” live auction event, visit burkearts.org.

