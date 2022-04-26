Organizations host annual craft market

VALDESE -- The town of Valdese is bringing back its popular Spring Craft Market featuring more than 60 craft vendors.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, sponsored by the Historic Valdese Foundation and Valdese Community Affairs. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a great day of crafts, live music and tasty eats in the fresh air of a western North Carolina spring day.

2022 will be the second consecutive year the event will be held at Temple Field after originally being moved to allow for more social distancing, post COVID-19. The record attendance proved the location switch to be such a success, so the event was permanently moved outdoors.

Drawing in vendors from all across the state, the market will host a wide variety of handmade goods: woodworks, pottery, jewelry, goat cheese, handmade candles, all natural bath and body products, accessories, home décor, yard art, toys and much more. Several local businesses will have booths at the event, including Settlemyre Nursery, Sam’s Recycled Art, Fancy Pants Boutique, Soapy Chicks and The Valdese Stitchery. The event will feature live music performed by local musicians and a menu of refreshments courtesy of the Valdese Pilot Club.

“Our craft markets are truly a crowd favorite, and this year, the timing is perfect for Mother’s Day gifting,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese. “Every year, we are blown away by the unique talent displayed by our vendors. We aim to always keep a wide variety of handmade goods at this event, so there is something for every shopper, no matter your age or interest!”

Craft market attendees and vendors alike are encouraged to enjoy all downtown Valdese has to offer during this spring celebration.

“Enjoy lunch from one of 12 locally owned restaurants, shop the boutiques or enjoy one of the charming downtown parks or many art installations,” Angi said.

For more information about the Spring Craft Market and a full event calendar for Valdese happenings, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774.