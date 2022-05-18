Organizations host free summer concert series

The city of Morganton is partnering with some local organizations to offer free concerts to the community this summer.

The “Sunday Pops” concert series will kick off 3 p.m. Sunday at the amphitheater stage on the newly-renovated grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse. The inaugural concert will feature drummer Geoff Clapp. Musicians are lined up to perform the fourth Sundays in June, July, August and September as well.

The series represents “a special gift to our community,” according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton.

“Like bread and butter, CoMMA Performing Arts Center, Downtown Morganton, Historic Morganton Festival and Morganton Cultural Arts Commission are complimentary to one another in their drive and commitment to make the arts, in this case music, easily accessible to our community,” Goodfellow said. “A passion for providing fresh, entertaining moments made this collaboration a no-brainer. Our vision for Sunday POPS is a laid back Sunday afternoon with picnic blankets spread out across the picturesque lawn, great tunes to entertain as you visit with friends and families, eat and enjoy the atmosphere.”

She said the Sunday Pops concerts will have a more casual vibe than the popular TGIF concerts, with no food vendors or a sound person. She invited people to take the opportunity to explore the downtown area.

“We encourage attendees to visit downtown restaurants, breweries and groceries to fill their picnic baskets before arriving at the Pops,” Goodfellow said. “Before heading over to the square at 3 p.m., pack your baskets with delicious treats from Food Matters Market, Brown Mountain Bottleworks, Uncle Eee’s, Bucks Pizza, Swedes Café, The Grind, Moondog Pizza, Fonta Flora Brewery, Sidetracked Brewery, Catawba Brewing Co., or partake in a mouthwatering brunch at Homer’s (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). After the concert, enjoy ½ off select sushi menu and regular price items at Kin2Kin.”

Geoff Clapp, who is based in Morganton, will perform with friends Austin Johnson on organ and Khari Allen Lee on saxophone.

“Geoff Clapp is a one of a kind drummer whose feel and style are only matched by his kind and generous spirit,” Goodfellow said. “He plays what he describes as a mix of ‘heady New York and soulful New Orleans’ drum styles.’”

Noted musicians he has performed with include Donald Harrison, Terence Blanchard, Ellis Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Jason Marsalis (vibes), Peter Martin, Reuben Rogers, Peter Bernstein, Aaron Goldberg, Frank Morgan, Ron Blake (SNL), Eric Reed, Charlie Hunter, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, LOUQUE, James Tealy, Jamil Sharif, Wess “Warm Daddy” Anderson, Matt Ray Trio, Jermey Pelt, Evan Christopher, Petr Cancura, Sam Fribush Trio and Wycliffe Gordon, according to Clapp’s biography.

“Geoff was also active with Wynton Marsalis’ Lincoln Center educational programs in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as with Melissa Walker’s Jazz House Kids with Christian McBride workshops in New Jersey inner city school system,” Goodfellow said. “To this day, Geoff continues to tour, educate and record his musical gifts and its ability to reach deeper into our consciousness to facilitate emotional, mental, and spiritual expansion.”

The rest of the Sunday Pops concert schedule is as follows:

June 26: The Funk Connection

July 24: E’Lon JD Project

Aug. 28: The King Bees

Sept. 25: Sami & Dave

“Musicians for the first season for Sunday POPS were selected based on their cool distinctive vibes,” Goodfellow said. “The Funk Connection is from Hickory, E’Lon JD Project hails from Asheville, The Kings Bees are American New York-based band, Samantha was born in Morganton and Dave Reep was born in Charlotte but lives in Morganton and owns The Grind Café.”

The concerts will take place from 3-5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.

“If it is dangerous, we would cancel, but if there are summer storms, we will nix the picnic blankets and opt for umbrellas instead,” Goodfellow said.

She said renovations to the courthouse square have provided the ideal place for community entertainment.

“Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, relayed to me recently that on multiple occasions he has heard, ‘Amazing festival space’ (and) ‘Wish we had a place like this in our town,’” Goodfellow said.

She encouraged people to come out and enjoy the Sunday Pops concerts.

“Pop on by with your picnic blanket or chair with a basket full of snacks and beverages to relax and enjoy the smooth summer sounds of Sunday,” Goodfellow said. “You don’t want to miss this sweet opportunity to try out something fresh brought to you by CoMMA Performing Arts Center, Downtown Morganton, Historic Morganton Festival and Morganton Cultural Arts Commission!”

For more information, visit downtownmorganton.com.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.