Organizations join forces to support addiction recovery

Two Burke County nonprofit agencies have joined forces to provide a new support program for residents recovering from opioid and substance abuse and addiction.
The HARBOUR program (Helping Achieve Recovery through Burke Opioid Use Reduction) is a joint effort between Burke Recovery and The Outreach Center. It is funded through a federal COSSAP grant, a program developed through federal legislation to provide financial and technical assistance to help communities combat opioid and drug abuse and addiction.
The Burke County Health Department manages the grant, focusing on individuals involved in the criminal justice system, but it is available for anyone who has been diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder at some point in their life.
The program is a transitional service, which means HARBOUR does not provide treatment nor administer screenings for substance use disorder, according to Vanessa Austin, HARBOUR program coordinator. Instead, it empowers people to develop the skills they need to live an independent life of recovery.
“The wrap-around services offered through the program are purposefully designed to coincide with the client’s personal journey of recovery,” Austin said. “We provide educational opportunities to enhance everyday life, classes focusing on life skills, which individuals in active addiction either never learned or have forgotten, as well as other classes, like yoga and art therapy, that encourage healthy living.”
Housed in The Outreach Center’s building at 510 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton, the program has served 52 clients in a little more than 11 months. In addition to providing space for HARBOUR, The Outreach Center also serves as an onsite referral location where program clients can get assistance with housing, education, food insecurities and more.
Burke Recovery staffs the program, providing prevention education and resources, such as medication lockboxes or Narcan. The program also provides clients with case management support, including weekly check-ins for extra support and to determine current needs are being met.
“No one’s recovery journey is the same,” Austin said. “They are all unique, just like the pattern of your fingerprint. We help people focus on what they want their journey and their recovery to look like, not what others want for them.”
Austin said her passion for the program comes from the hopelessness experienced by many people trapped in addiction. She said her goal is to bring different agencies together to support those working through recovery.
“We have all seen or known people that have either lost their battle with addiction or have found long-term recovery,” Austin said. “The ones who found recovery are the real heroes — not only are they living and thriving in their recovery, but they are working to accomplish goals that at one point did not seem possible.”
Experiencing these success stories with clients drives her to keep going, and through HARBOUR, she is already beginning to see new success stories as more people find recovery. From those taking the first steps on their journey to recovery to others who have been in recovery for decades, HARBOUR is already helping people take the next steps on their journeys.
“One client, who has been in recovery for over 20 years, participated in one of our pottery classes and found a healthy outlet,” Austin recounted. “They were able to relate the process of the project to their own recovery journey. We also have a client who came in at the very beginning of their recovery journey…the client was able to attend classes and utilize the skills that they learned in a short period of time to remain sober and clean for 30 days!”
For Kim James, Burke Recovery’s executive director, family tragedy drives her passion for recovery.
“I came into the field with personal experience as a family member and spouse of someone in active addiction,” she said. “I never saw the hope and renewal of recovery in my own situation, but was humbled and honored to be a part of others’ journeys.”
Leaders from both organizations say it is essential to understand that substance abuse is not just a moral failing, but a disease.
“We often describe it as a disease of choice,” James said. “While the first use is a choice, the disease takes over and consumes a person’s life. Once that has happened, the morality or choice of a person is no longer the strongest force in their life. Our approach is to show compassion. We have all made bad choices. And while it is important to own the consequences of those decisions, compassion and understanding of the disease of addiction allows us to guide someone to a life of recovery.”
For more information about, or to donate to, or volunteer with The Outreach Center, call 828-439-8300 or visit theoutreachcenter.org. For more information, or to donate to Burke Recovery, call 828-413-1221 or visit burkerecovery.com.