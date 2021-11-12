Organizations join forces to support addiction recovery

Experiencing these success stories with clients drives her to keep going, and through HARBOUR, she is already beginning to see new success stories as more people find recovery. From those taking the first steps on their journey to recovery to others who have been in recovery for decades, HARBOUR is already helping people take the next steps on their journeys.

“One client, who has been in recovery for over 20 years, participated in one of our pottery classes and found a healthy outlet,” Austin recounted. “They were able to relate the process of the project to their own recovery journey. We also have a client who came in at the very beginning of their recovery journey…the client was able to attend classes and utilize the skills that they learned in a short period of time to remain sober and clean for 30 days!”

For Kim James, Burke Recovery’s executive director, family tragedy drives her passion for recovery.

“I came into the field with personal experience as a family member and spouse of someone in active addiction,” she said. “I never saw the hope and renewal of recovery in my own situation, but was humbled and honored to be a part of others’ journeys.”

Leaders from both organizations say it is essential to understand that substance abuse is not just a moral failing, but a disease.