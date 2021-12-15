Organizations meet community needs during the holidays

“We’re having to figure out how to keep people safe with all the COVID restrictions,” she said. “It’s a challenge for us to find a place for people who need somewhere to go.”

Despite these challenges, Options continues its work to support domestic violence victims. Earlier this month, the agency held a toy drive to provide Christmas presents for children staying at the shelter. Options also will hold its annual Christmas party for shelter residents.

Finally, the agency is also holding an annual supply drive to collect diapers, wipes and other necessities for the families staying at the shelter. Graf said the need for these items has increased over the last two years because the length of time most families remain at the shelter has increased. For a complete list of requested items, call 828-438-9444 or visit optionsburkecounty.org.

Open Hearts Bakery

Open Hearts Bakery is preparing a special fundraiser sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of even the most discerning holiday treat connoisseur. Operating out of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Morganton, the bakery sells cookies, cakes, pies, and other baked goods to raise money for local charities and nonprofits.