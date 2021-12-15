Organizations meet community needs during the holidays

For most, the holidays are a season set aside for food, family, relaxation and togetherness. For others, however, the holidays bring their own unique challenges.
For the homeless and food insecure, holiday feasts can be a source of financial stress. For victims of domestic violence who lack the support systems most take for granted, the holidays can be an intensely lonely time.
To support low-income members of our community, Burke County nonprofits and faith-based charities have worked for months to plan special events, supply drives and fundraising initiatives.
Options
The holiday season is a particularly difficult time for victims of domestic violence. According to Kristy Graf, executive director of Options of Burke County, personal, professional and family stressors are often their highest during the holiday season, leading to a seasonal increase in the number and severity of domestic violence incidents.
“The holidays are a hard time for us, because that’s when domestic violence usually increases due to the stress of the holidays,” Graf said. “Stress doesn’t cause violence, but if there are already violent tendencies, it’s going to increase it.”
Compounding the problem, Graf pointed to Burke County’s continuing affordable housing shortage and COVID-related restrictions as additional challenges for domestic violence victims.
“We’re having to figure out how to keep people safe with all the COVID restrictions,” she said. “It’s a challenge for us to find a place for people who need somewhere to go.”
Despite these challenges, Options continues its work to support domestic violence victims. Earlier this month, the agency held a toy drive to provide Christmas presents for children staying at the shelter. Options also will hold its annual Christmas party for shelter residents.
Finally, the agency is also holding an annual supply drive to collect diapers, wipes and other necessities for the families staying at the shelter. Graf said the need for these items has increased over the last two years because the length of time most families remain at the shelter has increased. For a complete list of requested items, call 828-438-9444 or visit optionsburkecounty.org.
Open Hearts Bakery
Open Hearts Bakery is preparing a special fundraiser sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of even the most discerning holiday treat connoisseur. Operating out of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Morganton, the bakery sells cookies, cakes, pies, and other baked goods to raise money for local charities and nonprofits.
This year, the bakery is holding a “Christmas Bake,” offering all their usual treats, plus a special Christmas box, which will contain a choice of pie, a large loaf of sweet bread and either a pack of rolls or a loaf of bread. According to Madelyn Russ, the bakery’s coordinator, proceeds will help fund several community nonprofits, including the bakery’s employment program, which helps people develop habits and job skills that will prepare them for more consistent employment.
“With the money we raise, we will either hire more people for the bakery or we will put the money back into the community,” Russ said. “We support several community organizations here in Burke County.”
Open Hearts Bakery will take orders for the Christmas Bake through Sunday, Dec. 19. To place an order or hear menu options, call 828-433-7437. Orders will be ready for pick-up on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Burke United Christian Ministries
Throughout the year, Burke United Christian Ministries serves a wide variety of clientele with diverse needs. This dynamic becomes even more pronounced with the added pressure of the holiday season, but BUCM continues to adapt to meet the community’s changing needs.
Alice Horton, executive director of BUCM, noted that many clients of the ministry grapple with mental health struggles, including loneliness and loss of family.
“Environmental challenges are also an issue, considering the cold weather,” Horton said.
The center relies on its friendly and encouraging staff and volunteers to help meet those challenges.
“We try to always communicate with anyone who comes in for services,” she said. “We may be the only person they talk with that day.”
Even before the Christmas season began, BUCM had already completed several initiatives to help local families in need. In November, they collected and distributed 55 turkey dinners and more than 100 winter coats.
The community can continue to support the ministry’s mission to keep its clients warm during the winter season by participating in its Winter of Warmth drive. Started by students at Freedom High School several years ago, the drive collects donations of coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets. BUCM is sponsoring the drive this year, so people can drop off donations of winter gear at the ministry at 305B W. Union St. through February.
This month, BUCM has collected toys to be distributed to dozens of families unable to afford Christmas gifts.
Horton said protecting and restoring dignity is also a significant piece of the ministry’s work.
“We try and provide choices for clients, when possible,” she said. “When families sign up for Christmas assistance, we ask them what their children's hobbies and interests are so we can provide not only necessities, but also something they desire.”
The Elves’ Christmas Store, which opened in the BUCM facility last year and sells a variety of Christmas decorations and hand-crafted gifts, raises funds for the ministry. Horton noted that beside being a valuable fund-raising tool, the store also is a significant source of Christmas cheer for volunteers and clients. Additionally, the ministry plans to provide Christmas gifts for the community’s homeless population on Christmas day.
Horton said that volunteers are the biggest key to keeping the ministry operational. For more information on becoming a BUCM volunteer call 828-433-8075.
The Good Samaritan Clinic
The Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton launched a capital campaign this holiday season to raise money to renovate and move into its newly purchased facility and expand services it offers to the community.
The Good Samaritan Clinic was founded 25 years ago by three Burke County nurses who had a vision to offer health care access to all. Since then, the faith-based nonprofit has expanded to provide behavioral health, dermatology, dental, pharmacy, ortho, physical therapy, and more in addition to primary care services. Executive Director Sherri Fisher hopes moving into the new building will allow the clinic to expand, pressing closer to its goal of following Scripture by caring for community members with little or no access to health care.
“With the relocation into our new space, we are expanding our programs,” Fisher said. “We have new volunteers to support endocrine health and dermatology, and our hope is to have our vision clinic up and running in the New Year!”
The Good Samaritan Clinic hopes to raise $500,000 in its “Build Together” capital campaign which will run through June 2022. For more information on the campaign or to volunteer with the ministry, email Fisher at sfisher@gscburke.org or call 828-212-4185.