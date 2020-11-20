Organizations overcome pandemic obstacles to serve clients on Thanksgiving

Nonprofit and community agencies across Burke County are gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

Holidays have always been a challenging time for these agencies and the families they serve, but this year, a sharply worsening global pandemic threatens to bring unprecedented new obstacles for these agencies. Here is a look at how a few local nonprofits are working to meet these challenges to help provide a happy Thanksgiving for those they serve.

Burke United Christian Ministries

Burke United Christian Ministries had every intention of providing an outdoor, sit-down Thanksgiving meal at its soup kitchen. But due to the worsening nature of COVID-19 and tightening restrictions on gatherings, those plans were abandoned.

“We want to be able to do all the things we’ve always done, but with the ordinance from the governor, we’ve had to back up,” said Alice Horton, the ministry's executive director. “We’ve decided that it’s going to be completely to-go so we can try to keep everybody safe.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, the ministry also is giving away turkeys to families who need them. Horton said the ministry has already given away more than 100 turkeys and hopes to get some more in the next few days.