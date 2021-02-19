Organizations report successful toy drive

The Burke County United Way and the Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 of the Marine Corps League partnered once again this past holiday season to collect and distribute toys to 758 children in Burke County with the Toys for Tots program. This is a 34% increase from last year.

The program served children served from birth to fifth grade. The children received gifts such as stocking stuffers, stuffed animals, technology gadgets and books. The community pitched in by dropping off newly packaged toys at local businesses. One of the more successful drop-off locations was at Morganton Honda.

Volunteers from the community, from local businesses and other nonprofit organizations masked up to help package, transport and distribute toys to families. Dennis Brockland and Bob Vess, lead organizer and assistance organizer, respectively, of Toys for Tots and members of the Marine Corps League, have managed the program for 15 years and have invested countless hours into the success of the program for Burke County.

The United Way and the Marine Corps League have partnered in the Toys for Tots program for more than a decade.

Even with the uncertainties and challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Toys for Tots program, was able to continue safely, with all staff and volunteers following safety regulations.

The United Way and Marine Corps League are grateful to the community’s continual support for the Toys for Tots program.