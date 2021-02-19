 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organizations report successful toy drive
0 comments
Burke County United Way

Organizations report successful toy drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121020-mnh-news-hondatoysfortots-p1

Morganton Honda made a special effort to collect toys for the Toys for Tots program in 2020.

 Chesnee Hibbard, Morganton Honda

The Burke County United Way and the Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 of the Marine Corps League partnered once again this past holiday season to collect and distribute toys to 758 children in Burke County with the Toys for Tots program. This is a 34% increase from last year.

The program served children served from birth to fifth grade. The children received gifts such as stocking stuffers, stuffed animals, technology gadgets and books. The community pitched in by dropping off newly packaged toys at local businesses. One of the more successful drop-off locations was at Morganton Honda.

Volunteers from the community, from local businesses and other nonprofit organizations masked up to help package, transport and distribute toys to families. Dennis Brockland and Bob Vess, lead organizer and assistance organizer, respectively, of Toys for Tots and members of the Marine Corps League, have managed the program for 15 years and have invested countless hours into the success of the program for Burke County.

The United Way and the Marine Corps League have partnered in the Toys for Tots program for more than a decade.

Even with the uncertainties and challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Toys for Tots program, was able to continue safely, with all staff and volunteers following safety regulations.

The United Way and Marine Corps League are grateful to the community’s continual support for the Toys for Tots program.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime Watch
Crime News

Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 24-30:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert