Organizations seeking volunteers for archaeological survey

Most people may not be aware, however, that archaeological sites are common across the foothills of western North Carolina, and they represent more than 12,000 years of native peoples occupation of this region. While most of these sites may not be as significant as the Berry site, each helps to tell the story of Native American history and culture.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Foothills Conservancy and the Exploring Joara Foundation invite members of the public to join this volunteer surveying project led by Dr. David Moore, senior archaeologist with Exploring Joara Foundation and professor of anthropology at Warren Wilson College. No experience is required to volunteer for the project — Moore and his assistants will provide all instruction for participants.

Participation is free. Anyone interested in participating must register by Wednesday, Feb. 23 and be able to commit to at least one morning or afternoon shift, since shifts are limited to 15 participants. Sandwiches and light snacks will be provided for all.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older. Minors can request an additional consent form to participate. Participants must have the ability to walk across uneven terrain and gather objects on the ground. Interest in learning a little about archeological processes would be helpful.