Organizations seeking volunteers for archaeological survey

To learn more about the history of Burke County, the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is partnering with the Exploring Joara Foundation to conduct an archaeological survey of the future Oak Hill Community Park and Forest.
Sessions will take place Feb. 26 and 28, and March 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. each day.
The two organizations are asking for volunteers from the community to help with the survey, which will provide information about archaeological resources that may be found on the 652-acre property purchased by the land trust with funds from generous donors eager to help preserve its natural resources. In addition to permanently protecting a portion of Cane Creek, Foothills Conservancy has plans to turn the property into a community park to provide outdoor recreation opportunities with scenic views of the Blue Ridge and South Mountains, according to a previous News Herald article.
The information from the survey will help Foothills Conservancy in the planning and design of future park features in an effort to incorporate Native American culture and history into the park’s narrative and interpretation activities.
Many locals may already be familiar with archaeological excavations at the Berry site, an internationally significant cultural site at the location of the 16th century Native American town of Joara, where Spanish soldiers occupied Fort San Juan from January 1567 to May 1568.
Most people may not be aware, however, that archaeological sites are common across the foothills of western North Carolina, and they represent more than 12,000 years of native peoples occupation of this region. While most of these sites may not be as significant as the Berry site, each helps to tell the story of Native American history and culture.
Foothills Conservancy and the Exploring Joara Foundation invite members of the public to join this volunteer surveying project led by Dr. David Moore, senior archaeologist with Exploring Joara Foundation and professor of anthropology at Warren Wilson College. No experience is required to volunteer for the project — Moore and his assistants will provide all instruction for participants.
Participation is free. Anyone interested in participating must register by Wednesday, Feb. 23 and be able to commit to at least one morning or afternoon shift, since shifts are limited to 15 participants. Sandwiches and light snacks will be provided for all.
Volunteers must be 18 years or older. Minors can request an additional consent form to participate. Participants must have the ability to walk across uneven terrain and gather objects on the ground. Interest in learning a little about archeological processes would be helpful.
To register to volunteer for the archaeological survey, visit bit.ly/JoaraWorkday or contact Brittany Watkins, volunteer and engagement coordinator for Foothills Conservancy, at 828-437-9930 or bwatkins@foothillsconservancy.org.
“This event is very accessible to any first time volunteers,” Watkins said. “There is not a lot of physical labor required — we are just hoping people bring their focus and curiosity.”
If the survey reveals that the park land contains a find of such historical significance that further archeology efforts are recommended, Foothills Conservancy will develop a plan for moving forward with archeological discovery efforts, Watkins said.
Following the survey, the Foothills Conservancy will focus on developing a main access road to the property and five miles of multi-use trails for the park, Watkins said. A timeline for public access is still under consideration.
For more information on Oak Hill Community Park and Forest, visit foothillsconservancy.org/oakhillpark.