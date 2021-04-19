Organizations to host sidewalk sale event, business showcase

The Morganton Downtown Development Association has organized a fun event to bring more shoppers to downtown businesses.
The association will hold its inaugural “Sidewalk Sale-A-Palooza” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. The more than 25 businesses participating will be marked with colorful balloons and signs and will offer discounts on selected merchandise set up on their sidewalks. Times will vary at some locations, depending on their normal operating hours.
“The Downtown Development Association wanted to organize an event that would not only be a unique experience for shoppers, but would also benefit the downtown businesses,” said Kasey Goodfellow with the Morganton Main Street office. “Everyone loves the ‘deal of the day.’ This event gives our downtown shoppers an opportunity to shop all the deals and steals their favorite stores have to offer. Merchants are excited to offer these special sales because they appreciate their current customers. The ‘Sale-A-Bration’ will also give merchants a chance to reach out to new customers who may not know what their local shop has to offer.”
The following businesses will participate in the sidewalk sale:
- Adventure Bound Books
- Alexander Brooke
- Aqua B Boutique
- Benjamin’s and Libba’s
- Bloom Again Consignment
- Breathe Yoga and Pilates
- Burke Arts Council
- Craft’d-NC
- Criativo International Arts
- Fonta Flora Brewery
- Garden Gate Floral & Events
- Green Eggs and Jam
- Hamilton Williams Gallery & Studio
- Hot Box Vintage
- Lasting Impressions Boutique Salon
- Main Street Jams
- Moondog Pizza
- Morganton General Store
- Morganton Natural Foods
- Mountain Gallery and Gifts
- The Nest Morganton
- Oak Hill Iron + Wood
- The Olive of Morganton
- O’Suzannah’s Yarn on Union
- Root & Vine Restaurant
- Simply Green
- Speak Easy Kava
- Thistle and Twig Flowers
- West Union Art Studios
“The restaurants, Nest Realty, and Breathe Yoga and Pilates have their own unique ideas to apply to Sale-A-Palooza,” Goodfellow said. “For instance, Breathe Yoga and Pilates will be offering 15% off most retail and class packages. Moondog is going to be doing $3 draft beer, $6 spring cocktails, 25% (off) all to-go orders, and offering lunch specials all day. The Nest Realty Morganton will have cookies, office tours and agents on duty to assist you with any real estate inquiries you may have.”
She said the Burke Arts Council will hold its annual “Y-Art” sale at its new building at 506 S. Sterling St. during Sale-A-Palooza. The Y-Art sale features booths set up by local artists selling their work, along with art supplies and materials, at a discount.
Shoppers will be treated to an additional event Saturday, May 1. Morganton Market Days will host a free “Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza” showcasing about 25 more local small businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morganton Community House.
Morganton Market Days is a business organization founded by Kolby Watts of Wendy B’s Custom Embroidery, Wendy Bradshaw of Hy-Horse, Gina Setterlind of DoTerra and Megan Sacchetti of Not A Bland Hand/Color Street.
“Our first event in October 2020 was such a success that we thought we’d offer this opportunity to other small, homegrown businesses in our community,” co-founder Megan Sacchetti said. “We wanted to give small businesses like ours an opportunity to sell and showcase their specific goods while offering the community a place to shop local and buy unique gifts for themselves or their loved ones. Our May 1 event will allow our community to support our small, growing businesses while also shopping for Mother’s Day, graduation or themselves. Many vendors will offer Mother’s Day packaging to enhance the purchase of their goods.”
She also said they will give away door prizes, donated by the vendors, every half-hour during the event.
For a complete list of vendors signed up for the Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza, visit the Morganton Market Days page on Facebook.
Concessions will be available downtown both days of the sale. Craft Taco and Rascal Jacks Sandwich Shack food trucks will be downtown on Friday, and Nana’s Empanadas and Rotation food trucks will be onsite Saturday. In addition, a lemonade stand will be set up on the larger part of the sidewalk near Benjamin’s and Libba’s.
“If the weather is nice, we will have picnic tables set up outside with corn hole and various outdoor family games for the family,” Goodfellow said.
Those attending Sidewalk Sale-A-Palooza and the Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza will be expected to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols while visiting downtown.
Goodfellow thinks the event is in line with a trend the city is seeing of increased shopping downtown this year.
“Based upon feedback that we have received from merchants and the amount of Downtown Bucks that have been cashed in recently, downtown businesses have seen a large increase in customers since the restrictions have been eased,” she said.
To learn more, visit downtownmorganton.com or call 828-438-5252.
