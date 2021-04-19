Organizations to host sidewalk sale event, business showcase

“The restaurants, Nest Realty, and Breathe Yoga and Pilates have their own unique ideas to apply to Sale-A-Palooza,” Goodfellow said. “For instance, Breathe Yoga and Pilates will be offering 15% off most retail and class packages. Moondog is going to be doing $3 draft beer, $6 spring cocktails, 25% (off) all to-go orders, and offering lunch specials all day. The Nest Realty Morganton will have cookies, office tours and agents on duty to assist you with any real estate inquiries you may have.”

She said the Burke Arts Council will hold its annual “Y-Art” sale at its new building at 506 S. Sterling St. during Sale-A-Palooza. The Y-Art sale features booths set up by local artists selling their work, along with art supplies and materials, at a discount.

Shoppers will be treated to an additional event Saturday, May 1. Morganton Market Days will host a free “Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza” showcasing about 25 more local small businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morganton Community House.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morganton Market Days is a business organization founded by Kolby Watts of Wendy B’s Custom Embroidery, Wendy Bradshaw of Hy-Horse, Gina Setterlind of DoTerra and Megan Sacchetti of Not A Bland Hand/Color Street.