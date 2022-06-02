Organizations to host veterans’ resource workshop

HICKORY — The Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans organization and Veterans’ Treatment Court are partnering with Redhawk Publications to present a workshop called, “Continuing Echoes: A Discussion About and for Catawba Valley Veterans,” which will take place from 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in Room 1001 of the Workforce Solutions Center at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

The goal of the workshop is to educate local veterans about the tools and resources available to them. Attendees also will learn about a fall 2022 writing workshop initiative from Redhawk Publications that will help veterans learn how to write about their military service for a proposed published anthology.

Those scheduled to present at the workshop include:

Jared Weaver and Michael Cloy, Veterans Treatment Court

Ric Vandett, Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans

Robert Canipe, Redhawk Publications

“We are a group of volunteer men and women dedicated to helping veterans and their families,” Vandett said of Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans. “We connect veterans to a variety of community resources in the areas of housing, health care, dental health, employment and transportation, among others. We believe no one who has served our country should be needy or homeless.”

Some veterans return home with “continuing echoes’” post-service that prevent them from successfully navigating life out of the military. These vets may need additional resources that the Veteran Treatment Court provides.

“Veterans Treatment Court is an alternative court to your regular criminal justice system,” Weaver said. “Here individuals will receive extra help, such as drug rehabilitation, housing assistance, financial assistance and assistance with getting connected with the VA.

“We are finding that many veterans are leaving the service with ‘unseen wounds’ such as PTSD, military sexual trauma and other issues that are not allowing them to get a proper footing in the community when they transition from active duty. This, in turn, puts a lot of strain on the veteran, and many turn to drugs and alcohol to cope with these issues. Our court is an alternative court that meets bi-weekly to give these individuals the structure and connections needed to get back on track.”

Weaver said he will discuss how the treatment court works and what benefits it offers.

“My counterpart Mike Cloy will be talking about the mentor side, and how giving these individuals a productive figure in the community helps them through this process,” he said.

Robert Canipe, publisher of Redhawk Publications, encouraged local veterans to consider participating in the fall veterans writers’ workshop.

“If there is interest among veteran participants to organize a writing group, which helps put words on paper about their military service, Redhawk Publications is here to help,” Canipe said. “We have successfully created writers’ workshops for other local organizations, and the participants have found that the writing process serves as a cathartic exercise. Writing can be healing. We look forward to getting such a project off the ground for any interested local veterans.”

For more information, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.