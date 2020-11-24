Organizations work to provide holiday services for homeless

As Burke County readies for a nontraditional Thanksgiving holiday, the homeless and housing-insecure residents of the county brace for a holiday made even more burdensome by the pandemic.
Outreach organizations such as Meeting Place Mission and Options Inc. are doing their parts to ensure these residents have somewhere warm and safe to spend Thanksgiving.
Meeting Place’s goal is to end homelessness by providing hope and opportunity to men, women and children through shelter, transition and recovery, its website said. It has a men’s transitional house and a women’s and children’s emergency shelter, called the Suzy Fitzgerald Shelter for Women and Children.
Options is the domestic violence, rape and sexual assault shelter, education and advocacy center in Morganton. It is a small nonprofit advocacy center that provides empowerment services and emergency shelter to Burke County families in crisis.
Its shelter, Jim’s House, provides shelter to victims of domestic and sexual violence who must flee their homes to escape abuse, according to its website.
Awareness week
People walking around downtown might have noticed purple signs and silhouettes placed throughout. They were put up by Meeting Place to commemorate Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and to bring attention to the issue locally.
Suzy Fitzgerald is Meeting Place’s board chairwoman.
The group has brought attention to Homelessness Week for three years now, and has used the sidewalk stickers for the last two years, she said. Each silhouettes contains a different fact about local or rural homelessness.
“The idea is to help bring awareness about what homelessness looks like in our community,” she said. “(The stickers) have facts as well and ways to get involved locally with helping prevent and end homelessness in our community.
“Both of these campaigns are about awareness. We need to educate ourselves about the types of homelessness in our community. When most of us think of homelessness, we picture someone living in a cardboard box on a big city street. We don’t have that here — big city streets.”
In Burke County, there are multiple factions of people who are housing insecure or homeless.
“Most of the homeless in rural areas like ours live doubled or tripled up in a house or apartment, they couch surf, they live in cars, they camp in the woods, or they come to shelters,” Fitzgerald said. “These are people who likely have been part of our community before they were homeless.
"The second type of homeless people in our area are more transient. They are not from here and have been released from jails or institutions nearby, or simply come here because we are a stop on the interstate.”
Pandemic services
Kristy Graf is Options’ executive director. Her group has had an increase in shelter and crisis calls since the pandemic started in March.
“Especially during the quarantine lockdown, we had a lot of calls. I think calls almost doubled,” she said. “As for shelters, people are more apprehensive about that piece, I think, because of COVID-19.”
Options is still staying at capacity throughout the pandemic, though it is still following protocols. It has six rooms to house clients or families.
“We’re only allowing one person or one family per room,” Graf said. “That keeps us pretty full.”
Fitzgerald said COVID-19 has been difficult on Meeting Place, too.
“We had many days of the shelter operating on a 24-hour schedule,” she said. “Our newest program for women, RISE Strong, had to be postponed several months and, of course, our expenses skyrocketed as a result of extended hours, additional cleaning and PPE supplies, extra food and supplies.”
Still, Meeting Place has kept its singular goal at the forefront of its operations, she said.
“Our focus has remained the same — to help individuals and families find permanent housing and end homelessness one family at a time,” Fitzgerald said.
The women’s and children’s center, named in Fitzgerald’s honor, provides a safe night’s stay for women and children who have nowhere to go. It operates on a first-come, first-serve basis and holds up to 12 people.
Each person staying at the shelter has the opportunity to work with a case manager and begin that process to end their homelessness.
Holiday plans
Graf said Options teamed up with a local school to provide Thanksgiving meals to clients.
“This week, Morganton Day School has donated seven Thanksgiving meals to us,” she said. “We’re giving one for our shelter, and then we’re giving them to clients that we’ve served or who have reached out to us and said they needed help.”
Options works frequently with Morganton Day and its head of school, Melanie Mekusa, about providing meals for Thanksgiving. The school delivered the meals Wednesday afternoon.
For Options, this has been one of the organization’s busiest Thanksgiving holidays yet, Graf said.
“Especially because families are at home and they don’t have the means to go to other families’ (residences) because of COVID,” she said. “That’s why it’s so great that Morganton Day reached out.”
Meeting Place also expects the holiday to be as busy as any in its past.
“We are having traditional Thanksgiving dinner at each of our houses,” Fitzgerald said. “We have not scaled back on any services as a result of COVID. The opposite has happened; we have more people for longer periods of time, and during shutdowns, we were open 24/7.”
Graf said Options has put up three billboards around town to show people that it is still going strong and exists to serve the community.
“We got some additional COVID funding to help spread the awareness that we’re still open,” she said. “We’re making sure people know we’re still here.
“We never close,” Graf said. “We’ll never stop taking people through this whole crisis.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
