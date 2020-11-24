Organizations work to provide holiday services for homeless

Suzy Fitzgerald is Meeting Place’s board chairwoman.

The group has brought attention to Homelessness Week for three years now, and has used the sidewalk stickers for the last two years, she said. Each silhouettes contains a different fact about local or rural homelessness.

“The idea is to help bring awareness about what homelessness looks like in our community,” she said. “(The stickers) have facts as well and ways to get involved locally with helping prevent and end homelessness in our community.

“Both of these campaigns are about awareness. We need to educate ourselves about the types of homelessness in our community. When most of us think of homelessness, we picture someone living in a cardboard box on a big city street. We don’t have that here — big city streets.”

In Burke County, there are multiple factions of people who are housing insecure or homeless.

“Most of the homeless in rural areas like ours live doubled or tripled up in a house or apartment, they couch surf, they live in cars, they camp in the woods, or they come to shelters,” Fitzgerald said. “These are people who likely have been part of our community before they were homeless.