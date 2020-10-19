Outdoor museum to hold annual Christmas display lighting ceremony

“It’s important for us to share the Christmas story with the kids, because the kids are what this event is really about,” Jacumin said. “Children play an important role in Christmas, and it is important for us to pass on what we know.”

As done in years past, three students will be chosen to turn on the lights at the end of the ceremony, marking the traditional lighting of the trail.

The Trail of Lights display attracts a steady flow of traffic coming through the museum, generally averaging 30-40 vehicles a night to enjoy the lights display, Jacumin said.

“We love having families bring their children, and we want folks to just come and enjoy themselves,” Jacumin said. “We have visitors that come all the way from Charlotte for our lighting ceremony and to see the Trail of Lights. Each year, we have between 7,000 and 8,000 visitors. The whole event really reminds us what Christmas is about, and that is doing for others and doing something for someone else. It enriches the building blocks of society and it’s a joy to be able to give back — and that’s a big part of the community.”