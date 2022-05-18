Overnight fire destroys home, damages another

DREXEL — Ashes still drifted through the air Wednesday morning at the scene of fire that destroyed one home and damaged another.

Jack Craig was asleep in his home on Mill Street, just up the street from Drexel Fire Department, when his son woke him up shortly before 3:30 a.m.

“I immediately thought I slept through my alarm clock and I was late for work,” Craig said. “I woke up, I came to and he told me that the neighbor’s house was on fire.”

When he went outside to check on his neighbors, their home already was engulfed in flames.

Dramatic video Craig shot showed flames swallowing the home at 215 Mill St., spreading out from the house and into vehicles, trees and the side of Craig’s home.

“It was a lot going on,” Craig said. “When (firefighters) got here, of course they’ve got a fire to fight, and then … they only had like three people here initially, so they have to save (the neighboring house) and then with everything else going on, like the trees, and the cars, and the house, I … commend them for everything they did. They had their hands full for sure.”

Drexel Fire Chief Jerry Baker said firefighters weren’t sure what caused the fire.

“When we got there, the house was fully involved,” Baker said. “We had two cars on fire, the house beside of the burning house was starting to catch on fire.”

He said there were only three firefighters on the scene.

“Same as everybody, we’re short staffed,” Baker said.

He said they were able to get the fire knocked down as more firefighters from mutual aid departments arrived on the scene, and it took about an hour and a half to get it under control.

“We are understaffed and been trying to get people for years,” Baker said. “This is an ongoing problem. It’s not just Drexel, it’s every volunteer department around us have the same problems.”

He said things went smoothly once firefighters from Drexel’s mutual aid departments, including Triple Community, Valdese and Lovelady fire departments, arrived at the scene, but it takes mutual aid departments a bit longer to respond because of their distance.

He encouraged anyone interested to give firefighting a chance.

“If you’ve got any spare time, if you’ve any interest in fire service, any at all, it is fun most of the time,” Baker said. “Come on out, talk to us, or talk to one of your neighboring departments. Everybody’s needing help right now, so go see them.”

He said anyone interested in volunteering with Drexel Fire Department could stop by the department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.