Owner: Due diligence, negotiations come before possible expansion

A due diligence period and some negotiating must be done before anything becomes official on a possible relocation and expansion for Morganton’s Toner Machining Technologies.
Owner Jim Toner said Thursday that he’s not ready to set anything in stone as his company eyes a possible move to the former Food Lion building at 576 E. Fleming Drive that could create 31 new jobs.
But the Morganton City Council already approved a building reuse grant for $130,000. The grant will be administered by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and administration costs will be shared equally at $6,500 by the city and Burke County.
Even though Toner has a positive vibe about the project, he still isn’t willing to count his chickens before they hatch.
“We’ve got a 90-day due diligence,” Toner said. “We’re negotiating with Food Lion on the buyout of their lease and (looking at) what our update costs are. It may be a little premature to put something out there when we’re still so far from making this a reality.”
Food Lion confirmed in February 2020 it was moving from the Summit Pointe shopping center across the street to the former Bi-Lo grocery store at 1555 E. Union St. and completed that move in June. Food Lion was in the East Fleming Drive location for about 20 years.
Toner Machining has been in its current 212 E. Fleming Drive building — which previously was a Drexel Heritage machine shop — for nearly 20 years. The company moved into the current shop in 2002 after opening for business in 2001 and quickly outgrowing its first location on Craftsman Drive.
The company has an extensive client list ranging from aerospace to automotive to medical to nuclear with names like Boeing, General Electric, Caterpillar, BMW, Cummins and Haas, among many others.
The possibility to add more jobs and more services to its wheelhouse is exciting, Toner said.
“It would be a huge thing,” Toner said. “We’re excited about the expansion. We’re excited about bringing more jobs to Morganton. We’re excited about some of the areas that we’re looking to get into. We’re choosing new paths.
“We’d like to get into CNC production machining. We’d like to get into what they call full turnkeys and automation. That’s part of our growth.”
For more information about Toner Machining Technologies, visit tonermachining.com.
