Owner: Due diligence, negotiations come before possible expansion

A due diligence period and some negotiating must be done before anything becomes official on a possible relocation and expansion for Morganton’s Toner Machining Technologies.

Owner Jim Toner said Thursday that he’s not ready to set anything in stone as his company eyes a possible move to the former Food Lion building at 576 E. Fleming Drive that could create 31 new jobs.

But the Morganton City Council already approved a building reuse grant for $130,000. The grant will be administered by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and administration costs will be shared equally at $6,500 by the city and Burke County.

Even though Toner has a positive vibe about the project, he still isn’t willing to count his chickens before they hatch.

“We’ve got a 90-day due diligence,” Toner said. “We’re negotiating with Food Lion on the buyout of their lease and (looking at) what our update costs are. It may be a little premature to put something out there when we’re still so far from making this a reality.”