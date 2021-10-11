Owner of seized horses charged with animal abuse/cruelty

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Settlemyre said the veterinarian told her she’s had a lot of success with conservative treatment in the past, so she’s hopeful for the male horse’s future.

“They’re both very sweet,” Settlemyre said.

On Saturday, Settlemyre said the two horses that were seized were in imminent danger and needed immediate veterinarian care. She called their condition extremely poor.

Animal Services first viewed the horses in a field on Sept. 1 and talked to the owner several days later. An incident report from Sept. 1 says they discovered six horses in a field at the property that had a round bale of hay, but there was one horse that was thin and another that was extremely thin. The report says the pasture appeared poor, with minimal grass.

When Animal Services went back out to the property on Sept. 8, there was no sign of the emaciated horse that was out there on Sept. 1. When Animal Services staff asked about that horse, the owner said the horse had fallen into a ditch and could not get back up and passed away, according to the incident report.