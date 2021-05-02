Paddy’s Creek visitor center set for late summer completion

“The Cove Bridge will provide a connection to the Fonta Flora State Trail via the Long Arm Peninsula. The bridge will also allow park staff to more easily and quickly access the peninsula in case of an emergency on the Fonta Flora State Trail or boat-in campsites, which are also located on the peninsula.”

Work done at the Canal Bridge Access was preparation work for the installation of the bridge, Coffey said. Several barges and cranes were brought in and floated over to the bridge location, as were the bridge sections. Coffey said the 240-foot single-span bridge was brought over in five sections, floated across to the site and then set in place over the channel.

While many people are beginning to return to a more “normal” way of life, Coffey said she’s not sure things will ever completely return to normal and it certainly never was expected to be the case for LJSP this year with COVID lingering and the opening of the visitor center scheduled.

But, as was seen at times last year, Coffey expects visitation at the park to continue to rise. And while the park appreciates its visitors, Coffey expressed concern over the high amount of traffic.