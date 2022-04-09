Pageant raises money for school

It was an evening of smiles, beautiful dresses, dazzling rhinestones and amazing entertainment at the 14th annual Miss Patton Pageant held on March 19 in the auditorium at Patton High School.

The Miss Patton Pageants serve as a fundraiser for student activities and organizations at Patton High School. Michelle Gregory, pageant director, noted that the school did not host the annual event last spring due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were so excited to be able to have the pageant this year at Patton and bring this tradition back home,” Gregory said.

Lani Reece, Miss Morganton 2021 Ambassador Queen, served as master of ceremonies for this year’s pageant. A troupe of students from the Southern Swag Dance Academy provided entertainment, including Ashlyn Robinson, M.J. Brown, Sage Abernathy, Elly Buchanan, Abby Misenheimer, Lily Prebor, Alli Steele, Piper Cipperone, Sophia Feduke, Zoe Johnson and Gabbie Ragler.

Miss Patton contestants competed in three categories: Casual Wear, Evening Wear and an On-Stage Question. Junior Miss Patton contestants competed in Casual Wear and Evening Wear. Little Miss Patton Princesses and Tiny Miss Patton Princesses modeled their “Sunday Best” after performing an opening number choreographed by the outgoing Miss Patton 2020, Brianna Baker. The pageant culminated with a crowning ceremony where each contestant was crowned with a rhinestone tiara, princess sash with rhinestone pin, swag bag, small princess plaque, and white flower.

Princesses participating in the pageant include:

Mini Miss Princesses: Daisy Beach, April Mills Chevere, Charleigh Hice, Olivia Stamey, Olivia Edwards

Junior Miss Princesses: Zoe Gregory, Macey, McFarlin, Kalia Randall

Miss Princesses: Sage Abernathy, Tylar Harding, Rachel Jantes-Ramirez, Katherine Luther, Michelle Phimmachak, N’Lea Reed, Carly Rodriguez, Sarah Robinson, Christina Skelly, Kimber Wilson, Danielle Wojcik

A judging panel decided Miss Patton 2022 and Junior Miss Patton 2022. Katherine Luther was crowned Miss Patton 2022. Miss Patton runner-ups included Carly Rodriguez, first runner-up, and N’Lea Reed, second runner-up. Kalia Randall was crowned Junior Miss Patton 2022. Junior Miss Patton runner-ups included Zoe Gregory and Macey McFarlin. Christina Skelly was crowned Miss Patton People’s Choice 2022. The audience chose Miss Patton People’s Choice through a monetary voting system throughout the pageant.

Individuals who participated in the Sweetheart Rose sponsorship program received a long stem red rose and were eligible to be crowned Tiny Miss Sweetheart, Little Miss Sweetheart, Junior Miss Sweetheart and Miss Sweetheart.

The following contestants were recognized as a Sweetheart Rose:

Daisy Beach

April Mills Chevere

Charleigh Hice

Olivia Stamey

Olivia Edwards

Zoe Gregory

Macey McFarlin

Kalia Randall

Carly Rodgriguez

Kimber Wilson

Daisy Beach was crowned Tiny Miss Patton Sweetheart 2022, Olivia Edwards was crowned Little Miss Patton Sweetheart 2022, Macey McFarlin was crowned Junior Miss Patton Sweetheart 2022, and Kimber Wilson was crowned Miss Patton Sweetheart 2022. Each crowned winner received a dazzling rhinestone crown, plaque designed by the Patton High School engineering students, embroidered satin sash and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.