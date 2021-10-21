Painting honors city’s namesake

The city of Morganton has a new piece of artwork gracing city hall honoring Morganton’s namesake.
Local residents Bryant and Linda Lindsey donated a replica of a painting displayed in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. called, “Surrender of General Burgoyne,” to city manager Sally Sandy during the city’s September Third Thursday Art Crawl.
The 3-foot by 4-foot reproduction, created by Great Big Canvas, features an image of Gen. Daniel Morgan, pictured in white in the foreground, the Revolutionary War patriot for whom Morganton is named.
“Sally accepted the reproduction, framed it beautifully and mounted it on the wall outside council chambers,” Linda said.
The donation came out of a desire to honor Morgan’s legacy.
“Through the years, we’ve encountered many people, some associated with history, some not, who say, ‘How come we never do anything to honor Daniel Morgan — we’re named for him,’” Linda said.
The Lindseys researched Morgan’s life and were impressed with what they discovered.
“Daniel Morgan was a trusted friend of Gen. (and President) George Washington, and their lives were inextricably linked from the time they met (presumably in or near Winchester, Virginia) until President Washington’s death,” the Lindseys said.
Morgan rose to prominence in the Revolutionary War due to his role in the Battle of Saratoga on Oct. 7, 1777, in Saratoga, New York. The painting depicts the surrender of British Gen. John Burgoyne following the battle. Also pictured is Gen. Horatio Gates, representing American forces.
“The Battle of Saratoga was the decisive battle that prevented the British from controlling the Hudson River Valley all the way up to Canada,” Bryant said. “It had been the objective of the British to divide the New England colonies from the colonies to the south.”
He said the victory influenced France’s decision to support American troops during the war.
Morgan’s reputation as a military leader grew so much that, three years later, the Overmountain Men who left Morganton to fight in the Battle of Kings Mountain in the fall of 1780 sent Col. Charles McDowell to Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene in Hillsborough to ask him to ask Morgan to help them in the battle, which took place Oct. 7, 1780.
“By the time he got there, they had already won the battle,” Linda said.
Morgan became even more acclaimed for his leadership in the Battle of Cowpens on Jan. 17, 1781, in Cowpens, South Carolina. It is described as “a turning point in the American reconquest of South Carolina from the British,” by the historical record.
“The military strategy Daniel Morgan used at Cowpens is considered so important that it is part of the written curriculum at West Point today, and part of the written curriculum for the Green Berets at Fort Bragg,” Linda said.
He had a clever strategy following the battle as well.
“After the Battle of Cowpens, Gen. Morgan split his command and sent his prisoners to the northwest toward present-day Morganton, guarded by Virginia and North Carolina militias, while he and his ‘regulars’ screened them from Lord Cornwallis by heading to the northeast,” the Lindseys said. “If Morgan had retreated with his entire force, as well as with prisoners from Cowpens, in the direction of present-day Morganton, he might well have been ‘tracked down and destroyed’ by Cornwallis, along with any other patriots in the vicinity of Morganton when Cornwallis caught up with him.”
Morgan also was involved in an incident in the war called “The Race to the Dan,” in which British troops chased American patriot forces across the state of North Carolina to the Dan River.
“You had to have a certain kind of boat to get across the river, and the patriots got there first and took all the boats, so the British couldn’t get across,” Linda said. “It wore out the British. They were tired, cold and cut off from their supplies. They couldn’t get reinforcements, and it was the dead of winter.”
The original painting in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building was created by John Trumbull in 1821 as one of a series of four paintings depicting key moments in the Revolutionary War.
“President (James) Madison and the Congress, back in 1821, had to pick four pictures to hang in the Capitol rotunda, and they were supposed to be extremely significant to American history, and here’s one with Daniel Morgan as the prominent figure,” Linda said.
Morganton was named for Morgan in 1784, according to the Lindseys’ research, although there is no official documentation that he ever visited the city.
“We thought it was very instructive that Charles McDowell sought to have Morganton named after Daniel Morgan,” Bryant said.
At the request of the Lindseys and approval of city council, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson signed a proclamation at the Oct. 4 city council meeting declaring Friday, Oct. 22 as “Daniel Morgan Day” in Morganton.
They chose that particular date as a result of research the Lindseys requested from the office of N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) from the state archives documenting the exact day Morganton was officially declared a city by the state legislative body.
“We had an answer in 45 minutes,” Linda said. “They sent me an electronic copy of a 65-page document, the minutes of what they called ‘the Assembly of North Carolina,’ for October 1784, where they were meeting in New Bern, North Carolina. On page 53-54, it talks about designating a town that would be the county seat of Burke, and it gives the parameters of it and authorizes the building of a courthouse and a jail. It says the town is to be named for Daniel Morgan.”
Main Street Manager Abby Nelson said the city plans to recognize the day through a video her office will post on the “Downtown Morganton” social media platforms Friday.
“The whole idea is to stop, take a deep breath and say, ‘Happy Birthday Morganton,’” Linda said.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.