Painting honors city’s namesake

The original painting in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building was created by John Trumbull in 1821 as one of a series of four paintings depicting key moments in the Revolutionary War.

“President (James) Madison and the Congress, back in 1821, had to pick four pictures to hang in the Capitol rotunda, and they were supposed to be extremely significant to American history, and here’s one with Daniel Morgan as the prominent figure,” Linda said.

Morganton was named for Morgan in 1784, according to the Lindseys’ research, although there is no official documentation that he ever visited the city.

“We thought it was very instructive that Charles McDowell sought to have Morganton named after Daniel Morgan,” Bryant said.

At the request of the Lindseys and approval of city council, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson signed a proclamation at the Oct. 4 city council meeting declaring Friday, Oct. 22 as “Daniel Morgan Day” in Morganton.

They chose that particular date as a result of research the Lindseys requested from the office of N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) from the state archives documenting the exact day Morganton was officially declared a city by the state legislative body.