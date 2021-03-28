Pandemic brings chances to learn new hobbies

The COVID-19 pandemic has stuck around for more than a year now, and with it have come some new hobbies.

New hobbies have helped many cope with the stress of the pandemic, prompting The News Herald to take to the streets of downtown Morganton to find out what new activities have kept residents occupied through a year of lockdowns.

Loralie Clark

“I’ve been biking on the Fonta Flora Trail, so mountain biking’s new for me and that’s been really fun,” Loralie said.

David Clark

“(We’ve been) walking the dog more, especially in town,” David said. “I (also) like to mountain bike, and the Fonta Flora Trail’s really good; it’s excellent.”

Ed Pickert

“The pandemic has been tough. I mean, I work at the hospital as an employee and as a volunteer, and our gift shop was closed for the first six months, but we did get to reopen when we changed levels with Gov. Cooper, so there are some volunteers in the hospital running the gift shop and stuff, so I’ve gone back to doing that a little more.