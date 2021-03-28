Pandemic brings chances to learn new hobbies

The COVID-19 pandemic has stuck around for more than a year now, and with it have come some new hobbies.
New hobbies have helped many cope with the stress of the pandemic, prompting The News Herald to take to the streets of downtown Morganton to find out what new activities have kept residents occupied through a year of lockdowns.
Loralie Clark
“I’ve been biking on the Fonta Flora Trail, so mountain biking’s new for me and that’s been really fun,” Loralie said.
David Clark
“(We’ve been) walking the dog more, especially in town,” David said. “I (also) like to mountain bike, and the Fonta Flora Trail’s really good; it’s excellent.”
Ed Pickert
“The pandemic has been tough. I mean, I work at the hospital as an employee and as a volunteer, and our gift shop was closed for the first six months, but we did get to reopen when we changed levels with Gov. Cooper, so there are some volunteers in the hospital running the gift shop and stuff, so I’ve gone back to doing that a little more.
“I also volunteer at CoMMA, our local theater, and we have just started to start a committee to get new shows and stuff happening this summer and do some marketing and stuff to get that known and out to the community, and do some outside stuff as opposed to all the inside stuff so we can get some more people into the theater and see what’s going on.”
Makayla Cleckner and Gracie Hensley
“We both go to the gym more,” Cleckner said.
Andrea Skelton
“Over the summer, I helped my husband, who owns the brewery in Valdese, The Levee Brewery & Pub, so he was doing craft beer and all that. I helped him, that was a new hobby for me because by day I’m typically a kindergarten teacher. So I’m back at school now teaching virtually and everything, but that was kind of a new hobby for me over the summer, was learning more about the business we share.”
Tammy Lail
“I’m the office manager for Accuforce Staffing. For a little while we were working from home, and during that time I definitely researched some new recipes and did some of that to go grocery shopping, that was new for me, and cooked a lot. Now we’re just trying to learn how to adapt to this situation and put people to work.”
