Pandemic forces churches get creative with annual summer tradition

It seems there is nothing that has been unaffected by this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, and vacation Bible school is no exception. Most area churches have opted to cancel VBS programs this summer due to worries about the virus and mandates prohibiting large gatherings, while others are tentatively planning for one-day events later in the year should restrictions be lifted. A few local churches, however, are looking at this unprecedented situation as an opportunity to try something new.
“We are in completely unprecedented times,” said Dwight Winters, kids’ pastor at Summit Community Church. “COVID-19 is also bringing new opportunities. I’m just trying to find and take advantage of the new opportunities God provides.”
Greg Klapp, minister of children and families at Burkemont Baptist Church, stresses that, from an evangelistic standpoint, VBS is one of the most important weeks in the church year.
“Last year, more than 65,000 decisions for Christ were recorded, and that’s just in Southern Baptist churches,” Klapp said. “For us, at Burkemont, it wasn’t a question of whether or not we’re going to have it, but how can we make this happen.”
Burkemont Baptist Church
Burkemont Baptist will hold a virtual vacation Bible school Aug. 2-6. The theme will be “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God,” published by Answers in Genesis.
All sessions will be pre-recorded and then released to Vimeo, Facebook Live and the church’s website each evening at 6 p.m. Additionally, the church will provide VBS-at-home packets, which will include craft supplies, music, snack instructions and other supplies to help give children as much of the full VBS experience as possible. Packets will be available for pick-up at a pre-registration event Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until noon in the church parking lot at 4668 Burkemont Road in Morganton, which will feature free treats from Pelican’s Snoballs.
In addition to the virtual event, Burkemont also will hold a VBS-style event at Salem Elementary School’s day care program.
“Each morning, we’re planning to have them go through a rotation,” Klapp said. “They will have music, a Bible lesson, games and snacks.”
For more information on Burkemont’s VBS plans, call the church office at 828-437-2357.
Summit Community ChurchThis year, Summit Community Church is thinking small when it comes to VBS, hosting a series of outdoor, backyard events at homes throughout the community.
“Instead of ‘Lights, Camera, Action,’ huge VBS, we’re going to go to people’s homes,” Winters said. “We’re telling them to invite your children’s friends who might not go to church. It’s going to be me meeting with about 10 kids doing VBS and sharing the Gospel.”
This year’s theme is “Concrete and Cranes: Building on the Love of Jesus,” published by Lifeway Christian Resources. It will take place in different locations across the community throughout the summer. For more information, call Summit Community Church at 828-437-2761, and they will try to work your children into a group.
Waldensian Presbyterian ChurchThis year, the children of Waldensian Presbyterian Church will embark on a virtual “High Seas Expedition” from Group Publishing. The virtual Bible school will take place July 19-23.
On July 19, families will drive through church’s covered drive to pick up their VBS kit, which will include all the materials needed for the week. Over the next three days, the church will provide videos that have been created by church staff and volunteers. The program will focus on prayer, music, stories, Bible study and service to others. Finally, on July 23, children and their families will drop off the service projects which they created throughout the week.
According to VBS director Katherine Fletcher, all participants have already preregistered to ensure materials could be delivered on time.
First Baptist Church of MorgantonFirst Baptist Church of Morganton will hold a virtual vacation Bible school Sunday through Wednesday. The theme will be “Rock Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through,” which is provided by Group Publishing
The program will begin with a car parade Sunday at 7 p.m. in the church’s west parking lot at 502 W. Union St. The event will go along with the program’s train theme, according to Fred Schuszler, First Baptist’s minister of Christian education and spiritual formation. Packets will be available to families at this event with learning resources, instructions and treats. Bible stories and other activities and instructions will be uploaded to the First Baptist Church website and Facebook page each evening.
St. John’s Church of God MinistriesSt. John’s will host a one-day, drive-thru VBS from 5:30-6:30 pm. July 24 in its parking lot at 205 Branch St. in Morganton. The theme this year will be “Champions in Life,” which is distributed through Concordia Supply.
The VBS will feature three stations: one for registration;, one for families to pick up a packet with worksheets, instructions and school supplies; and a third station to pick up a bag lunch, according to Kenneth Lawrence, one of the VBS organizers.
“We don’t want to lose the children that come,” Lawrence said. “We want to give them something, and hopefully we’ll be able to do a full VBS next year.”
