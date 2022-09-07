Pandemic outlet leads to new friends for local woman

VALDESE — Patsy Thompson’s home studio is filled with years’ worth of the fruits of her creative outlet.

A lifelong nurse, Thompson said she felt she had a couple of options to channel her energy into during her off time.

Instead of turning down a path that could’ve been detrimental to her health, Thompson said she looked to art.

Through the years, paintings blossomed onto canvas, words onto pages for newspaper columns for her local newspaper in Virginia, and more recently, her creativity has sprawled onto the pages of journals.

Junk journaling, it’s called, sees artists manipulating different materials, sometimes scraps from other projects, into a journal. Pages of the journals can be made from any number of things – even cereal boxes.

It’s a relatively new hobby for Thompson, who discovered it at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started really just turning the journals into mini collages, page after page of individual collages that may or may not have a relationship with the page before it,” Thompson said. “In junk journaling, some people call those types of journals, smash books, where you just put in anything you want.”

When she spoke to The News Herald, she was working on an Alice in Wonderland-themed journal with a steampunk twist.

The deeper she dived into journaling, the closer she grew to other artists who were enjoying the hobby.

“I’d had it with this COVID, and the moment we could, I had met … some people online and we got together,” Thompson said.

So for the last couple of months, Thompson and her fellow artists meet to show off their most recent journals to each other, enjoy a meal together and exchange a “happy meal.”

Thompson said that’s where the artists exchange their extra supplies from previous projects or other items they think could be used in a project. Each artists packages up some materials and blindly exchanges gifts during the meeting.

“It’s like getting Christmas gifts,” Thompson said. “You see something in there and go, ‘oh, I need to do a journal out of this.’”

They also have demonstrations on different elements that can be included in a journal. One of those demonstrations, which Thompson gave to the group, was on how to create a bunch of bees to be attached to a page that turn around the page as a pin is turned.

Still relatively new, the group is discussing ways to become more involved in the community. Thompson said they’d like to start volunteering.

“I want to spread the joy, not just the word, but the joy of junk journaling,” Thompson said. “The fellowship it allows, the camaraderie, and the fun.”

Learn more about the group and junk journaling on the local group’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3x3j6M1.