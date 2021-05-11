‘Panic buying,’ long lines follow gas pipeline hack

While the Colonial Pipeline hopes to have most gasoline transport service restored by the weekend, long lines and outages have emerged in various places locally and in parts of the state.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday morning that the pipeline, which recently was hit by a cyberattack (and delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the United States’ East Coast), hopes to mostly be back in commission this weekend. AP also reported federal government officials said that the fuel supply had not experienced any “widespread” disruptions.

Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said Tuesday morning on Twitter that 6.3% of stations in North Carolina were experiencing gas outages and 2.1% had diesel fuel outages. The day before, GasBuddy activated its outage tracker for its mobile application, but the app itself was experiencing outages Tuesday due to intense traffic, DeHaan said.

The web version of the tracker did not report any outages in the Burke County area, though locals told The News Herald of seeing outages around stations near Freedom High School on North Green Street, Carbon City Road and Jamestown Road, as well as at other isolated stores. Wait times were as long as an hour midday Tuesday at Morganton’s Murphy Express. Other stores were limiting purchases.