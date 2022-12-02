Parade to celebrate ‘Christmas Around the World’

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will celebrate the Christmas traditions of different cultures in this year’s Morganton Christmas parade.

The parade will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday along Green and Sterling streets in downtown Morganton. Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city, said they have lined up a variety of floats, characters and marching bands to participate.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World.”

“There are magnificent Christmas traditions all around the globe, such as the Giant Lantern Festival in the Philippines, Gävle Goat in Sweden and Saint Nicholas’ Day in Germany, just to name a few, so we wanted participants’ imaginations to run wild,” Goodfellow said.

She noted that the event is a good way to showcase the best of the community.

“The parade is the perfect opportunity to show our community what stand-out businesses, schools and organizations that we have in Morganton and to give them a chance to highlight the sensational team they work with,” Goodfellow said. “The dazzling applicants that we have this year will collaborate all of their creative talents together to present one standout performance throughout the streets of downtown. Applicants have been encouraged to go all out with the bells and whistles—or better yet, lights and garland.”

She said the parade is now fully booked with 110 entries, and the city is no longer receiving applications to participate.

The floats will be judged in the following categories: parade theme, originality, lights, costumes and a bonus award.

The MDDA will be awarding the winners of our float competition in each category with beautiful wreaths that will be donned on the front of floats during the parade, and the winners will be announced as they drive by the announcer stand. The 2022 judges joined together over a warm bowl of soup and bread to create the new awards, choosing 24-inch wreaths with a bow and symbol of the award that they received.

And of course, Santa Claus is scheduled to fly into Morganton on his sleigh Tuesday and provide a grand finale to the event.

If visitors get hungry during the parade, they can stop by Annas Sweets, who will be set up in the food truck court space off the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse behind the amphitheater stage.

“They have lots of yummy sweet and savory treats for you to enjoy as you watch the parade roll by,” Goodfellow said.

In case of rain the day of the parade, it will be rescheduled at a later date.

“You can always find up-to-date information on our events on our website, downtownmorganton.com, or follow us on our Facebook page at ‘Downtown Morganton, North Carolina,’” Goodfellow said.

She invited people to come out and see the parade.

“In our picturesque downtown with all the lights and decorations, watching the parade on a chilly evening with your friends and family is a memorable experience,” Goodfellow said. “With all the participants, you are bound to see many people that you know floating by. The high school bands, dancers, floats, classic cars, pageant queens, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, all coming together to put on a show for their community is a very beautiful thing that you don’t want to miss!

“While planning your December evening, don’t forget to shop at your favorite downtown stores and or dine before or after the parade. Many places stay open later to make themselves available for you and all you Christmas needs.”

The parade will be broadcast on CoMPAS X-Stream for those not able to attend in person, she said. CoMPAS will air the parade throughout the season.