Parade to honor local resident

VALDESE – The town of Valdese is proud to honor Mary Louise Hatley as the grand marshal for its annual Christmas parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin at the corner of Church and Main streets and conclude at the corner of Morgan and Main streets. Santa Claus will provide a grand finale.

The Valdese town council chose Hatley to lead the parade, said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town. She said Hatley has lived in Valdese most of her life, with the exception of 10 years while her husband, former Valdese Mayor Jim Hatley, served as a U.S. Marine. The couple has two sons, Brian and Michael, and four grandchildren.

Hatley has served the Valdese community in a variety of ways. She ran a successful real estate business in Valdese for 38 years while serving on numerous boards and committees, including Hospice, American Waldensian Society and the Valdese Rotary Club (president). She is an elder of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and member of its handbell choir.

Hatley said she has always felt at home in Valdese, known affectionately by her family as the “best little town in North Carolina.”

“Having traveled extensively with her husband during his military career, Hatley always wanted to come home to Valdese,” Angi said. “She truly appreciates the small town feel Valdese has to offer, the community support her family has received during times of illness and the opportunities the town shares with its residents of all ages. She has enjoyed participating in art classes with the Rock School Arts Foundation and is grateful to the businesses and industries that have given back to the community.”

Hatley praised Valdese Mayor Charles Watts, former fire chief, for all he has done for the town over the years.

“I hope Valdese continues to grow and come together to solve issues the town faces and work for the betterment of Valdese,” Hatley said. “I am truly honored and humbled to be asked to serve as grand marshal. I have tried all my life to be a good wife, mother and member of the community. I have always been an advocate for Valdese—it’s the best town all around.”

The Piedmont and Western Railroad Museum will host an open house at the Old Rock School the morning of the parade. Parade visitors are invited to view the HO scale model railroad exhibit, which represents an area from Marion to Leadvale, Tennessee. Admission is free, but donations will be greatly appreciated.

“I would like to thank our Valdese Merchants Association for their contribution to the parade by sponsoring the grand finale, the Santa float,” Angi said. “This event is a great time to come together as a community to celebrate the holidays.”

She said attendees are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks for safety purposes.

For more information about the Valdese Christmas parade and other upcoming holiday events in the town, visit townofvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.