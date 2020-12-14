Paramedics ask public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines

It takes gloves (sometimes two pairs) an N-95, a surgical mask over that, a gown and a face shield to top it all off for paramedics to respond to suspected or known COVID-19 calls.
That’s prompting pleas to the public from leaders and public health officials to continue following the three W's of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently.
Burke County EMS is joining those asking people to follow the safety guidelines, said Capt. Brad Browning.
“You don’t want to just take for granted that everybody’s going to be healthy around you,” Browning said. “Not everybody’s going to have symptoms. We don’t want to spread those germs back and forth between each other.”
With colder weather upon us, it’s even more important for people to be cautious and follow the guidelines as they turn to the warmth and comfort of the indoors more and more, and with holiday gatherings approaching.
Crews have been wearing masks to every call since March, and have been wearing them around the bases to try to keep themselves, and ultimately their families, safe. They even put surgical masks on patients when they’re taking them to the hospital or get out with them, and ambulances are equipped with UV technology to try to kill the virus.
“You know that (COVID-19) is there,” Browning said. “You know it’s a possibility that every call that we go to, we have a possibility of contracting the same thing, so it’s always at the back of your mind. It’s always a thought that, you know, we are here to help sick people. But if we get sick, who’s going to take care of the sick people?”
Browning's 21-year-old daughter ended up contracting the virus, with flu-like symptoms for about seven to eight days. No one else in the house caught the virus.
Even now, she still gets winded when she walks up and down the hill at their house, Browning said.
“It’s bound to have an emotional toll,” Browning said. “From the perspective of a supervisor, I worry about the folks that work for me like they’re my family. I don’t like the thought of any of them going out and being sick or catching some kind of disease from being here, and certainly it takes a toll on the service as a whole if they do get sick, or they expose other people here in the service because you can have gaps in service that are hard to fill.”
Browning estimated that EMS crews are responding to at least 10 COVID-19-related calls per day, whether they are known or suspected cases.
“I’ve seen the virus in every shape, size and form,” said Paramedic Robert Ledbetter. “I’ve seen everything from the minor symptoms of just the can’t taste, can’t smell, body aches, to just the full-blown near respiratory failure, altered mental status, had to be hospitalized and intubated. I’ve seen it in every possible form.”
And after about nine months of responding to COVID-19 calls, they’re starting to feel as routine as other calls – just with a lot more equipment.
“Honestly, for me, it’s to the point now where it’s just like running any other severe call,” Ledbetter said. “It’s just like any type of heart attack, respiratory problem, things of that nature, it falls in line with that as far as the mental toll it takes on me.”
Having to repeatedly pull on layer after layer of COVID-19 personal protective equipment, then even having to keep the masks on for what, most of the time is a 24.5-hour shift, takes a toll on paramedics.
“It’s kind of frustrating, especially considering we consider each other family and yet we’re having to socially distance and wear these masks all the time,” Ledbetter said. “Honestly, a lot of us make the joke that it makes us feel like we’re back in puberty again because having to wear these masks so much is causing faces to break out, it’s causing headaches.”
But despite the annoyances, paramedics like Ledbetter keep wearing the masking and asking others to do the same.
“My plea to the public is just use common sense,” Ledbetter said. “It may not sound like it’s doing a whole lot, but if we’re having to do it, there’s some logic and reasoning behind it, the science is there.”
Paramedic Victoria Rodriguez, who has been with Burke County EMS for about two months, said it’s all she’s known.
But since she joined the emergency medical service in the middle of a pandemic, she doesn’t have any experience with what responding to calls was like before having to don layers of protective gear.
“To me, it’s a normal everyday thing,” Rodriguez said. “I love my job and I’ll help anyway I can. In my mindset, this is somebody’s family, so I’m going to try to help them with everything of knowledge I have. You kind of get to know somebody in a truck on the way to the hospital. You kind of make a small bond with them, and you just want the best care for them.”
She estimated she had responded to about 20 COVID-related calls, all with symptoms of a various levels of severity.
“It’s always different when we get there,” Rodriguez said. “We never know.”
Rodriguez also asked the public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“I would encourage people to wash their hands and wear a mask,” Rodriguez said. “I really feel like if we’re wearing them, they should wear them too. It’s gotta help to some degree to keep people safe. It’s not only keeping us safe, it’s keep them safe. Especially when we’re wearing them on the trucks. We just try to take every precaution we can to keep everyone safe.”
