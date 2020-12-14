Paramedics ask public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines

It takes gloves (sometimes two pairs) an N-95, a surgical mask over that, a gown and a face shield to top it all off for paramedics to respond to suspected or known COVID-19 calls.

That’s prompting pleas to the public from leaders and public health officials to continue following the three W's of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently.

Burke County EMS is joining those asking people to follow the safety guidelines, said Capt. Brad Browning.

“You don’t want to just take for granted that everybody’s going to be healthy around you,” Browning said. “Not everybody’s going to have symptoms. We don’t want to spread those germs back and forth between each other.”

With colder weather upon us, it’s even more important for people to be cautious and follow the guidelines as they turn to the warmth and comfort of the indoors more and more, and with holiday gatherings approaching.

Crews have been wearing masks to every call since March, and have been wearing them around the bases to try to keep themselves, and ultimately their families, safe. They even put surgical masks on patients when they’re taking them to the hospital or get out with them, and ambulances are equipped with UV technology to try to kill the virus.