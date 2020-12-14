Parents urged to follow toy safety tips this holiday season

RALEIGH -- Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chair Mike Causey urges parents and caregivers to keep children safe this holiday season by following some simple tips recommended by Safe Kids North Carolina.

Toy safety is particularly important this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents will search for holiday gifts to keep their children and themselves entertained during the long winter looming ahead.

“There’s no greater joy than watching children open gifts and play with their toys during the holiday season, but it’s very important to have a safe play environment with safe toys,” Causey said. “Make sure to choose age-appropriate toys and always supervise children while they’re playing.”

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, approximately 217,000 children are treated at hospital emergency rooms for toy-related injuries each year. Most toy-related injuries do not require hospitalization (97%); however, in 2005, 20 children died due to toy-related injuries.

Riding toys, such as tricycles and non-powered scooters, are the leading cause of toy-related injuries.

You can prevent toy-related injuries by following these safety tips: