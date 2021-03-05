Park announces 2021 schedule of events

Grandfather Mountain is taking outdoor fun to new heights with its 2021 calendar of events.

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a safe and eventful year.

“At Grandfather Mountain, we like to bridge outdoor fun with education,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. “Our 2021 slate of events offers folks mountains of opportunities to have fun while exploring our unique classroom in the clouds.”

With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club will receive discounted admission for paid events. The schedule is subject to change. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.

Adult Field Course - Advanced Birding Identification

May 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club