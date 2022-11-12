Park announces annual holiday events

CHIMNEY ROCK — For a quarter-century Santa Claus has had a very special holiday tradition in WNC — training for Christmas Eve by climbing down Chimney Rock. It takes a lot for St. Nick to get ready for the big night, and what better place to practice than on one of the world's largest natural chimneys? On Dec. 3 and 10 the magic continues as Santa and his Elves return for the 25th annual Santa on the Chimney event at Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park.

Between his trips down the Chimney, Santa will take a break so that he and Mrs. Claus can take photos with children and their families. Local poet Eddie Cabbage will be available to help kids put together their Christmas wish lists using his vintage typewriter. Create a one-of-a-kind, personalized wish list that can be sent to Santa or kept as a souvenir.

Students from Lake Lure Classical Academy will perform holiday music on Dec. 3, and Park Musician John Mason will be playing Christmas classics on his hammered dulcimer on Dec. 10.

Santa's crew is taking over the Park’s restaurant, the Old Rock Café, as well, and will host Breakfast with the Elves from 8-11 a.m. Holiday-themed pancakes will be served for kids and kids-at-heart, and other breakfast classics will round out the menu. After a delicious breakfast, head up the mountain to see Santa preparing for his big debut with assistance from his professional helpers, Fox Mountain Guides.

"For 25 years, we've been thrilled to offer a chance for families to celebrate the holidays together while spending time in the great outdoors," Chimney Rock Management Director Emily Walker said. "Plus, we love seeing how adventurous Santa is on his test-run for Christmas Eve!"

Elves will also host guided hikes to Hickory Nut Falls so folks can explore the Park with an assist from one of Santa’s helpers. Plus, our wilder teammates and naturalists are getting in on the fun with live animal encounters on the Outcroppings Deck.

Other family-friendly activities will be available throughout the day including festive craft stations and s’more-making at the bonfire. Cliff Dwellers and Sky Lounge Gifts will be open for holiday shopping. Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Adult Annual Passes and youth Rockin’ Discovery Passes can be purchased at a discounted rate throughout the holiday season. Annual passholders receive endless access to the Park, discounts on Park events and programs, special deals at local area attractions and shops and invites to special passholder-only events throughout the year.

Advance registration is not required and the event is included with Park admission. Event is weather dependent. More details and full schedule for the event can be found at www.chimneyrockpark.com/.