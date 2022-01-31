Park announces events schedule

LINVILLE — With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a fun and eventful year.

“2022 is going to be an incredible year on Grandfather Mountain,” said Frank Ruggiero, communications manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park. “Not only are we opening the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, the jewel of our brand new Conservation Campus, but our schedule is packed with special events, all of them bridging education with outdoor fun, while allowing us to share the wonders of Grandfather Mountain with guests of all ages.”

Set to open in the spring, the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will nearly double the size of the park’s Nature Museum with 10,000 square feet of education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, restoration of the Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible auditorium, enhanced food service facilities to allow for catering and serving educational groups and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.